WDW News Today
Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort
Yesterday evening, tragedy struck at Disneyland as a man jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Yesterday was meant to be a magical night at Disneyland with the Disneyland Candlelight Processional debuting for the year, however, ABC has reported that “A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday.” It seems that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Police said the Orange County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.
It's not just you. Disney's CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.
Bob Iger is back as Disney's CEO. He thinks his predecessor was too eager to raise prices at Disney's parks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
New Disney CEO reportedly joked to employees that his wife wanted him to return to keep him from running for US president
Returning CEO Bob Iger reportedly kicked off his first town hall with Disney staff on Monday with a quote from the Broadway show "Hamilton."
Less than two weeks after Bob Iger’s return, Florida may reverse decision on Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Move comes seven-plus months after legislature voted to dissolve special tax district.
I visited the most expensive theme park in the world. It was pretty nice, but I'd rather go to Disney World.
Located in Tampa, Busch Gardens is the priciest amusement park in the world — it had perks but its neighbor in Orlando is still my top pick.
'Most-Expensive' Restaurant in Disney World Is So Bougie We Can't Even
Each course is better than the last.
Good News Network
Three Mermaids Save a Scuba Diver From Drowning: ‘Not Just Pretty Tails And Smiles’
A fairytale rescue saved an experienced diver from drowning when a trio of mermaids suddenly showed up off Catalina Island in California. Pablo Avila lost consciousness while scuba diving with his son and a friend on Oct. 23, which coincided with the second day of a mermaid training course nearby.
How a Disney senior staff rebellion put the final nail in Bob Chapek’s CEO coffin
Trouble had been brewing for months as CFO Christine McCarthy and other senior figures campaigned with the Disney board to force Chapek out.
See-Through Bathrooms on 'Virgin Voyages' Cruise Have People Shook
You might think twice about using one after this.
Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule
A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
Video Shares 3 Unpopular Things to Do on a Cruise Ship That Are Worth It
This woman definitely has a point.
Woman Finds Strange Mirror in Mexico Airbnb and People Are Freaked Out
Everyone thinks she should run for the hills.
“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple
Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:
Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. That's sort of a light compliment because while cruise lines have pushed hard to integrate onboard technology -- especially when it comes to its big-ticket shows -- but its website and app have always been a mixed bag.
Motley Fool
Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History
In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
