Washington Examiner
Andor, finally, is the right mix of Star Wars and politics
Few movie releases have stoked more excitement than The Phantom Menace premiere in May 1999. The initial Star Wars prequel, the beloved sci-fi series's first film in 16 years, led fans to camp out on sidewalks for days and even weeks for a first-run viewing. But when theater lights dimmed,...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Fans get hyped up over ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer as Daisy Ridley addresses rumors of Rey’s return to ‘Star Wars’
Star Wars fans are still on the fence about the sequel trilogy and all the characters associated with it, most of all Rey, but the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation ever since Daisy Ridley paid Lucasfilm a visit. Is the Palpatine-conveniently-turned-Skywalker finally making a return after the ninth movie in the saga brought the story to a conclusion in 2019? And if so, how are fans going to receive her this time?
‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron
James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
disneytips.com
Will Disney+ Streaming Save Disney’s ‘Strange World?’
Disney’s latest Twitter announcement confirms that Strange World (2022), the 61st film from the Walt Disney Animation Studios, will soon make its Disney+ debut. But will that be enough to save the groundbreaking movie and its diverse cast from completely flopping with audiences?. Disney’s Strange World follows the futuristic...
Before Groot, Vin Diesel Played Another Larger-Than-Life Character
When he's not driving fast cars, Vin Diesel voices Groot in the MCU. But the actor has played another, similar character before.
Why It Took So Long for James Cameron to Make Avatar: The Way of Water
James Cameron spent years writing the story and developing the technology that would allow him to film underwater
ComicBook
Composite Superman Funko Pop Exclusive Is Part Superman, Part Batman
Can't decide between Superman and Batman? With this new Funko Pop, you don't have to. Composite Superman is a villainous hybrid of both characters, with the added twist of green skin. The character first appeared in the June 1964 issue of World's Finest Comics #142 as a high diver named Joseph Meach. Thanks to an accident that's weird even by comic book standards, Meach gained the powers of the Legion of Superheroes which allowed him to transform his body into a half Superman, half Batman abomination. Meach proceeded to torment Batman and Superman out of jealousy until his powers wore off.
24 Anti-Portia Tweets For Any "White Lotus" Fans Who Are Done With Her Polly Pocket-Lookin' Self After That Finale
"I slept on it, and you know what, I'm still pissed at Portia!" —A fan who is completely valid
James Cameron Pans Marvel VFX: “Not Even Close” To ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ – Watch
Maverick filmmaker James Cameron has again come after Marvel — this time, drawing an unfavorable comparison between the studio’s ILM-produced VFX and those overseen by Weta for his forthcoming 20th tentpole, Avatar: The Way of Water. When asked in a recent video interview with Comicbook.com (which you can view above) about the extreme amount of visual effects work being produced today — first and foremost, for superhero-driven programming — Cameron acknowledged its positive impact in driving the art form forward. “Obviously, the big comic book superhero films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry, and the rising tide of technique raises...
NME
‘Star Wars’ writer is still “haunted” by a plot hole in spinoff ‘Solo’
Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jonathan Kasdan has said he’s still “haunted” by a plot hole in the 2018 film. Kasdan was a writer on the prequel film, which takes place before the events of 1977’s A New Hope and follows a younger version of Harrison Ford’s character Han Solo.
ComicBook
The Batman VFX Supervisor Reveals Secrets to Batmobile Chase
The Batman's VFX Supervisor revealed some of the secrets behind that Batmobile chase sequence. In a sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter, Weta FX's VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon explained that most of that stuff was done with practical means. A lot of photography and physical special effects went into Robert Pattinson chasing down Colin Farrrel's Penguin. The VFX head actually says that the fire the car drove through was real for most of the sequence until they had to employ computers for safety. Still, it shows an attention to detail that some comic book movie fans have been asking for in recent features. Check out what else Lemmon had to say in the comments right here.
Avatar actor Stephen Lang explains character’s return in The Way of Water – despite having been killed off
Actor Stephen Lang has explained his character’s return in Avatar: The Way of Water, despite having been killed off at the end of the original.Lang played the nefarious Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s record-breaking 2009 blockbuster.In the film’s climax, Quaritch meets his demise at the hands of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), after waging war on the indigenous Na’vi population.Though Lang’s involvement in the forthcoming sequel has been publicly known for a while, it has not been clear how his character could return.Speaking to Empire, Lang shed some light on the circumstances surrounding Quaritch’s comeback.Lang will play a “recom” or...
IGN
The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets an Official Release Date
The next season of The Mandalorian will premiere in early 2023. As announced at Brazil Comic Con, Disney revealed that the next chapter of Mando's story will hit Disney Plus on March 1, 2023. Disney also shared a new image of the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, and Grogu together in a cockpit.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer and Poster Released
On Wednesday, Disney+ revealed the trailer and key art for the second season of Lucasfilm Animation's Star Wars: The Bad Batch. A press release confirms that the new season begins after months have passed since the fall of the cloning facility on Kamino. The Bad Batch is still trying to navigate the Empire's rise after the Republic's fall. In the new season, they will cross paths with some new and familiar faces, including -- based on the trailer -- Bail Organa and Captain Rex as they embark on various mercenary missions to dangerous locales. You can watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 below (or revisit the first trailer).
IGN
Cold-Blooded-Killer Cassian Andor Finally Resurrects Star Wars’ Forgotten Allure
You’d think that the grimey, used future, in a galaxy far far away that’s in a perpetual state of war would create more characters like Cassian Andor. So many heroes in Star Wars are like Luke Skywalker, morally righteous individuals who always take the lawful good path. With the new Disney+ show, Andor, we finally get to see the Rebellion get its hands dirty as it starts to resist Imperial rule. In this Andor reaction, we’re going to talk about how Star Wars’ Andor is finally resurrecting Star Wars' forgotten allure.
