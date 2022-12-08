The Batman's VFX Supervisor revealed some of the secrets behind that Batmobile chase sequence. In a sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter, Weta FX's VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon explained that most of that stuff was done with practical means. A lot of photography and physical special effects went into Robert Pattinson chasing down Colin Farrrel's Penguin. The VFX head actually says that the fire the car drove through was real for most of the sequence until they had to employ computers for safety. Still, it shows an attention to detail that some comic book movie fans have been asking for in recent features. Check out what else Lemmon had to say in the comments right here.

5 DAYS AGO