Read full article on original website
Related
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneytips.com
Disney Might Bring the Original Journey Into Imagination Back to EPCOT
Will the Walt Disney World Resort finally restore Journey Into Imagination with Figment to its beloved original EPCOT form? It could be be a real possibility?. The classic Journey Into Imagination ride opened in the 1980s at EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion and with it, introduced that lovable fellow, Figment. In the attraction, a character designed by Tony Baxter called the Dreamfinder and his sidekick, Figment the dragon, took EPCOT Center Guests through a world of creativity and expression.
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
Cruise Ship's 'See-Through Walkway' Is Enough to Give Us Heart Palpitations
This is downright terrifying.
Man solves 15-year-old Disneyland riddle
A Disney YouTuber solved a 15-year-old riddle hidden inside Disneyland, thanks to his subscribers. Chris Provost, who runs the Provost Park Pass YouTube channel, explained the mystery behind the hidden message and why it hadn’t been solved in over a decade. During a previous video Provost recorded, fans noticed a unique skeleton painting on the […]
See-Through Bathrooms on 'Virgin Voyages' Cruise Have People Shook
You might think twice about using one after this.
'Most-Expensive' Restaurant in Disney World Is So Bougie We Can't Even
Each course is better than the last.
Woman Finds Strange Mirror in Mexico Airbnb and People Are Freaked Out
Everyone thinks she should run for the hills.
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. That's sort of a light compliment because while cruise lines have pushed hard to integrate onboard technology -- especially when it comes to its big-ticket shows -- but its website and app have always been a mixed bag.
More Info Leaks on Royal Caribbean's Huge Dining Room Changes
Experienced cruisers generally dislike change. Every ship seems to have a contingent lamenting how things aren't what they used to be. And that attitude prevails as well on a variety of Facebook message boards devoted to cruising. A few times each week you'll see an exchange where someone asks about...
“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple
Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
Video Shares 3 Unpopular Things to Do on a Cruise Ship That Are Worth It
This woman definitely has a point.
I paid $180 to go to Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. Here's why I think it's worth it.
Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is an annual ticketed event at Magic Kingdom, and even though it's pricey, it's a magical festive experience.
Comments / 0