ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
webisjericho.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character In Heartfelt Video About Barry Windham Following His Heart Attack
Mika Rotunda, the niece of Barry Windham, revealed earlier this week that her uncle has after he suffered what she described as a “massive heart attack.” And now his nephew, Bray Wyatt, has broken character in a video revealing that the 62-year-old didn’t have a pulse for 10-20 minutes, and thanks the man who gave him CPR for that time period. He would then promote the $200,000 GoFundMe campaign set up for his medical bills.
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Change at WWE NXT Deadline Tonight
The New Day are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history. Tonight’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly.
tjrwrestling.net
“He Walked Right By Me” – Ric Flair Details Backstage Heat With Seth Rollins
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has detailed the issues he has gone through with Seth Rollins and says Rollins is “mad” at him. Ric Flair has had his ups and downs with WWE in recent years with one point of contention being Becky Lynch referring to herself as ‘The Man’ in the company which triggered an argument over copyright and royalties.
Daily Pro Wrestling History (12/10): Terry Funk wins NWA World title
Funk defeated Jack Brisco in Miami Beach on this day in 1975.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results From West Virgina: Gunther Defends IC Title, More
WWE held a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night, with Gunther battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch &...
tjrwrestling.net
Jason Jordan Reunites With ‘Father’ Kurt Angle On SmackDown (VIDEO)
SmackDown saw a family reunion of sorts as Kurt Angle was brought together with his ‘son’ Jason Jordan on the show. On SmackDown in Pittsburgh, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was in his hometown as he celebrated his birthday. The show saw Angle emerge in front of his adoring public but he was quickly cut off by Alpha Academy’s Otis and Chad Gable.
Bleacher Report
Overused Gimmicks That WWE and AEW Need to Dial Back
Stale gimmicks have been a top conversation in pro wrestling this year. With the change in WWE creative lead from Vince McMahon to Triple H, the company has started to revamp older gimmick matches and events. The Hell in a Cell event, and even similar things like the TLC event, have faded to the background in favor of meaningful storytelling.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
itrwrestling.com
JBL Told Vince McMahon To Hire Former WWE Star Instead Of him
After beginning his wrestling career in 1992, John “Bradshaw” Layfield appeared in Mexico, Japan and across Europe before signing with the WWF in 1995. Upon joining the company the rugged Texan recommended Vince McMahon also sign another brawler who had become a staple on the European scene. Fit...
ringsidenews.com
Kofi Kingston Reacts To Breaking All-Time WWE Record At NXT Deadline
Kofi Kingston is certainly a proper veteran in the pro wrestling world, having worked in WWE for over a decade. He has competed in several memorable matches and won various championships. This included him winning the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Deadline as well. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods...
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Claudio Castagnoli Vs Chris Jericho At ROH Final Battle
The feud between members of the Blackpool Combat Club and The Jericho Appreciation Society is one of the longest ongoing rivalries in AEW and ROH. The storyline manifested in various ways during ROH Final Battle 2022, including the main event between Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. It was an impressive display for both competitors as they executed signature moves and impressive counters to one another, but when the dust settled, Castagnoli defeated Jericho and regained his ROH World title.
PWMania
ROH Final Battle Results – December 10, 2022
Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb (Zero Hour) Mascara Dorada tried to take down Jeff Cobb with a shoulder tackle, but Cobb was unphased. Dorada went for high flying moves on Cobb, sending him to the outside with a Mexican arm drag. Dorada went for the recipe again, but Cobb continued to catch it before slamming him onto the mat & apron throughout the mat.
