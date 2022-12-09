Read full article on original website
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Flyers Open Season Wednesday Against Rival Natick High
FRAMINGHAM – Under first-year head coach Dan Riva, the Framingham High boys won the Cahoon Cup and qualified for post-season play. They lost the opening round MIAA game. With nine seniors on the varsity team, the Flyers are looking to do better than their #24 ranking in the MIAA post-season tournament.
PHOTOS: Natick 10U Cheer Places 4th at Nationals
NATICK – The Natick 10U Mini Hawks placed 4th at the American Youth Cheerleading Nationals this past weekend in Orlando, Florida. On day 1 they placed in the top 5, out of 16 teams, which advanced them to day 2 of competition, where they hit zero (zero deductions) and placed 4th in their division.
Cram the Cruiser at the Flyers Home Opener Saturday
FRAMINGHAM- The Framingham High boys ice hockey team will be collecting Toys for Tots at its home opener at Loring Arena on Saturday, December 17. The boys ice hockey team has teamed up with Framingham Police for the event. The Flyers open the season on Wednesday on the road against...
Michael J. Rourke, Former Natick Assistant Town Administrator & Recreation Director
NATICK – Michael J. Rourke of Natick passed away at home on December 7, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer over the past year. He was born March 8, 1943, to William F. Rourke and Mary (Joyce) Rourke in Hartford, CT. Mike was the beloved husband of MaryAnn...
John J. Skinner, 81, Lawyer
NATICK – John J. Skinner of Natick passed away at the age of 81 on December 5, 2022. John was the beloved partner of Margaret E. LaMontagne of Natick. Loving son of the late John J. & Violet D. (Costa) Skinner. Dear brother Eleanor M. Skinner & her husband Stephen Klein of Amherst. Caring uncle of Samantha Klein. Also survived by several cousins, including his cousin Kenneth Bibeau of Worcester.
Ashland & Hopkinton Received Most Snow in MetroWest
ASHLAND – According to the National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton, Ashland received the most snow from Sunday’s storm – 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Monday, December 12. Hopkinton also recorded 2 inches of snow as of 9:46 a.m. In the Commonwealth, Plainfield in Hampshire County...
Framingham High Students Asked to ‘Stay in Place’
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High issued an alert this morning, December 9. “Students at Framingham High School have been asked to stay in place due to a community based situation that Framingham first responders are currently managing teachers can continue teaching, but the hallways must remain clear,” announced the high school administration.
Patricia A. Uriano, 79
FRAMINGHAM – Patricia A. Uriano, 79, a longtime resident of Framingham died Saturday, December 10, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Waterbury, CT, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Marie (Albino) Januska, and the beloved wife of Robert J. Uriano. Besides her husband...
Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Donates To Hoops & Homework
FRAMINGHAM – Hoops & Homework founder Herb Chasan was the guest speaker at the Temple Beth Am brotherhood breakfast on Sunday, December 11. The organization just celebrated its 10th anniversary. Hoops & Homework offers academic and enrichment services to youth ages 5 – 14 residing around the Beaver and Waverly Street areas in South Framingham.
Euphoria (Conides) Manikas
FRAMINGHAM – Euphoria (Conides) Manikas of Framingham passed away on December 8, 2022 held tightly in the love of family and friends. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Effie leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Father Nicholas “Nick” Manikas, their children, Paul of Cotuit, MA (Becky Gydosh), Mary of West Boylston, MA (Michael Leach), and Joanna of Ogunquit, ME (Elizabeth Cutler), as well as grandchildren Matthew, Ainsley, Kathryn, John, Jessica, and Krista.
Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ, (Sister James Elizabeth), in her 62nd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Burke) Crann, and beloved sister of the late Mary Catherine...
Bernadette J. Harrod, 77, Vietnam Veteran, Nurse, & Author
FRAMINGHAM – Bernadette J. Harrod of Daytona Beach, FL (formally of Framingham) passed away on November 22 at the age of 77. She leaves her wife Kathleen A. (Logan) and their daughter Taylor. In Framingham, she leaves her loving son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Richelle, and her grandchildren, Andrew...
Donald (Don) Briggs, 82, Coast Guard Reserve & Postal Worker
FRAMINGHAM – Donald (Don) Briggs, age 82, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, after several years of declining health. Don was the son of William Briggs and Helen Briggs, and a long-time resident of Framingham, and a member of The Park Street Baptist Church. Don is survived by...
Framingham Library & Sustainability Committee Team Up For Solar Workshop Monday
FRAMINGHAM – Interested in the new tax credits for solar installations?. The Framingham Public Library and the Framingham Sustainability Committee is teaming upo for a workshop at the main Framingham Public Library on Monday, December 12. Whether buying or leasing solar will be the best option for you and...
PHOTOS: Framingham Baseball Collects Toys For Tots for 18th Year
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, Framingham Baseball held its 18th Annual Toys For Tots drive on Monday night at Samba Steak & Sushi. “Thanks to everyone who came out to our 18th Annual Toys for Tots! And a huge thanks to Joe at Samba for hosting us,” said organizer Janet Leombruno.
PHOTOS: Wreaths Placed at Framingham Cemeteries To Honor Veterans
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive year, giant wreaths were placed at the City of Framingham’s cemeteries to honor Veterans. “We do this for the Veterans of the city, the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Framingham Police Lt. Robert Downing, a U.S. Army Veteran, who was one of the organizers.
19 MetroWest Nonprofits Share in $43,000 Through Cummings Community Giving
WOBURN – The season of giving has arrived for 19 MetroWest nonprofits, which just received a collective $43,000 through Cummings Properties’ Cummings Community Giving program. Each year, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm invites staff to select a local nonprofit or two to receive a cash donation from the Company in their name.
Photo of the Day: Snowfall on A Sunday Afternoon
FRAMINGHAM – Snow is falling this afternoon, December 11. Be carefully driving, as several crashes already reported on MetroWest roads. The Framingham History Center and Voices of MetroWest are hosting a holiday singalong at Historic Village Hall today at 4 p.m.
Framingham Police: High School ‘Stay in Place’ Prompted After Individual Made ‘Threatening Statement’
FRAMINGHAM – A stay in play at Framingham High has been lifted, just before noon, today December 9.. Around 11 a.m. Framingham Police “we “received information that an individual waiting for the MWRTA bus, outside of school property, made a threatening statement about FHS to a passerby,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
UPDATED: Police Search For Individual, Prompts Stay in Place at High School, Which Has Been Lifted
FRAMINGHAM – A stay in play at Framingham High has been lifted, just before noon, today December 9. Scanner indicates police are looking for a suspect, outside the high school building. The search appears to be unrelated to the high school. SOURCE has contacted Police for additional information. “Students...
