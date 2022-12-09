ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Natick 10U Cheer Places 4th at Nationals

NATICK – The Natick 10U Mini Hawks placed 4th at the American Youth Cheerleading Nationals this past weekend in Orlando, Florida. On day 1 they placed in the top 5, out of 16 teams, which advanced them to day 2 of competition, where they hit zero (zero deductions) and placed 4th in their division.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

John J. Skinner, 81, Lawyer

NATICK – John J. Skinner of Natick passed away at the age of 81 on December 5, 2022. John was the beloved partner of Margaret E. LaMontagne of Natick. Loving son of the late John J. & Violet D. (Costa) Skinner. Dear brother Eleanor M. Skinner & her husband Stephen Klein of Amherst. Caring uncle of Samantha Klein. Also survived by several cousins, including his cousin Kenneth Bibeau of Worcester.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland & Hopkinton Received Most Snow in MetroWest

ASHLAND – According to the National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton, Ashland received the most snow from Sunday’s storm – 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Monday, December 12. Hopkinton also recorded 2 inches of snow as of 9:46 a.m. In the Commonwealth, Plainfield in Hampshire County...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Students Asked to ‘Stay in Place’

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High issued an alert this morning, December 9. “Students at Framingham High School have been asked to stay in place due to a community based situation that Framingham first responders are currently managing teachers can continue teaching, but the hallways must remain clear,” announced the high school administration.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Patricia A. Uriano, 79

FRAMINGHAM – Patricia A. Uriano, 79, a longtime resident of Framingham died Saturday, December 10, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Waterbury, CT, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Marie (Albino) Januska, and the beloved wife of Robert J. Uriano. Besides her husband...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Donates To Hoops & Homework

FRAMINGHAM – Hoops & Homework founder Herb Chasan was the guest speaker at the Temple Beth Am brotherhood breakfast on Sunday, December 11. The organization just celebrated its 10th anniversary. Hoops & Homework offers academic and enrichment services to youth ages 5 – 14 residing around the Beaver and Waverly Street areas in South Framingham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Euphoria (Conides) Manikas

FRAMINGHAM – Euphoria (Conides) Manikas of Framingham passed away on December 8, 2022 held tightly in the love of family and friends. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Effie leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Father Nicholas “Nick” Manikas, their children, Paul of Cotuit, MA (Becky Gydosh), Mary of West Boylston, MA (Michael Leach), and Joanna of Ogunquit, ME (Elizabeth Cutler), as well as grandchildren Matthew, Ainsley, Kathryn, John, Jessica, and Krista.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ, (Sister James Elizabeth), in her 62nd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Burke) Crann, and beloved sister of the late Mary Catherine...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: High School ‘Stay in Place’ Prompted After Individual Made ‘Threatening Statement’

FRAMINGHAM – A stay in play at Framingham High has been lifted, just before noon, today December 9.. Around 11 a.m. Framingham Police “we “received information that an individual waiting for the MWRTA bus, outside of school property, made a threatening statement about FHS to a passerby,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts.

