gomocs.com
Men’s Tennis Adds North Carolina Four-Star Prospect Walker Valentine to 2023-24 Roster
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team and head coach Chuck Merzbacher have finalized its latest addition to the 2023-24 roster, inking Mooresville, North Carolina standout Walker Valentine as part of the early signing period in November. Valentine, a product of Lake Norman, is rated as a four-star recruit...
abc17news.com
Chattanooga cruises to 97-47 win
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Stephens led seven Chattanooga players scoring in double figures with 15 points along with nine rebounds, Sam Alexis had 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Mocs defeated Johnson University (Tenn.) 97-47. Brody Robinson and Jamal Johnson scored 14 points each, Khristion Courseault had 13, Demetrius Davis 11 and Randy Brady 10.The Mocs (7-3) won their fifth straight game. The Mocs led 43-13 at halftime and by as many as 53 in the second half. Ethan Bradford led Johnson with nine points.
gomocs.com
Postgame Notes - Johnson
Game 10 – Johnson University. December 10 – McKenzie Arena – Chattanooga, Tenn. - Chattanooga won its fifth-straight game to improve to 7-3 overall this season behind a 97-47 win over NAIA-member Johnson University… Johnson falls to 1-13… matches longest win streak since last season (five, three different times).
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Cruises to Fifth-Straight Victory, Downs NAIA Johnson 97-47 on Saturday
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team featured seven players in double figures as the team upped its winning streak to five games behind a convincing 97-47 victory over NAIA-member Johnson University (TN) on Saturday afternoon inside McKenzie Arena. Following the team's fifth-straight win, Chattanooga improves to 7-3...
goiowaawesome.com
#2 Iowa 27, Chattanooga 12:
Iowa wrestling's final dual meet of December (and final dual meet for almost a month -- they don't have another dual meet scheduled until the Big Ten opener against Illinois on January 6) featured a road trip to Chattanooga and a meeting with the Mocs (which is, officially, short for Mocs and nothing else). The Mocs were 2-5 on the season and boast only a handful of ranked wrestlers (and only one inside the Top 25 at their respective weight), so expectations were low in terms of this being a competitive dual meet.
gomocs.com
RECAP: Wrestling Fights But Falls against No. 2 Iowa
CHATTANOOGA---Saturday night under the spotlight in McKenzie Arena saw a spirited bout between the Chattanooga Mocs and No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes. It was a see-sea affair through seven matches before the Hwakeyes claimed a 27-12 win. The matchup drew nearly 2,800 to the renovating Roundhouse despite the evening's inclement weather.
Sale Creek, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WTVCFOX
"Retention is punishment" Tennessee NAACP brings awareness to affects with retention law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee passes the third grade reading retention law for the 2022/2023 school year. With this law any third grade student who does not pass as proficient in reading on one test means they fail the third grade and get held back. Members of...
WTVCFOX
Shots fired outside Tyner Academy vs. Brainerd High-School basketball game Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after multiple shots were fired outside Brainerd High School Saturday night. According to CPD, just before 6:45 p.m. police responded to multiple shots fired near the high school. Police arrived in the area and secured the scene where they found evidence...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste
A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests December 5-11
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 5-11. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Tenn. private school voucher law could expand to Hamilton County
Tennessee’s private school voucher law, which now only affects districts and some students in Memphis and Nashville, would widen to include Hamilton County Schools under new legislation filed this week.Sen. Todd Gardenhire, a Chattanooga Republican, wants the legislature to expand the eligibility criteria for the education savings account program to include students in districts with at least five of the state’s lowest-performing schools, as identified in the last three “priority school”...
chattanoogacw.com
Truck strikes Komatsu worker on Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck struck a worker for Komatsu who was crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga early Monday morning, say Chattanooga Police. The man who was struck was rushed to the hospital with "major trauma," a CPD spokeswoman tells us. We have a crew on the scene...
eastridgenewsonline.com
City of East Ridge Receives Favorable Audit
At last Thursday’s East Ridge City Council meeting, independent auditors from HHM CPAs presented a summary of the City’s annual financial audit document. According to a press release, as part of their audit process, they did not propose significant adjustments to the city’s financial records. There were no uncorrected misstatements. Further, they did not become aware of any fraudulent or illegal acts.
WTVC
Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend at the Chattanooga Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
AccessAtlanta
‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer released: True story of infamous Georgia bear
Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. “Cocaine Bear” is an upcoming action-comedy inspired by true events that took place in Blue Ridge, GA. The movie takes viewers on a wild ride as it tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine. The drugs were accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest during a smuggling operation gone wrong. After consuming large amounts of the product, the bear goes on a killing spree brought on by a drug-induced rage and the desire to find more cocaine. While the bear wreaks havoc on the local population, the drug smugglers — headed up by Ray Liotta in his final role before his passing — search the forest for their missing stash, not knowing a bear hyped up on drugs waits for them on the other side.
WDEF
Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich, tenders, waffle fries, or a delicious milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Georgia this week that may be able to satisfy your craving.
