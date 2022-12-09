Read full article on original website
Junction City man jailed after police pursuit, fiery crash
A police pursuit in Geary County ended in a fiery crash, with no serious injuries reported. The Kansas Highway Patrol says shortly after noon Sunday, officers were pursuing an eastbound Toyota Avalon on K-244. The vehicle failed to negotiate a left hand curve, crossed the centerline and struck a guard rail, overturning in the north ditch. It then caught fire.
RCHD offering free testing for flu, COVID-19 and RSV
The Riley County Health Department on Monday will begin offering free testing for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 viruses from their mobile response trailer. Officials say appointments are required and there is no charge to patients for any of these tests. Residents can schedule a testing appointment online...
