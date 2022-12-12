ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders – live: Graduation ceremony honours victims as neighbour describes ‘scream’ from day of murder

By Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BC1e0_0jcgQRbZ00

Moscow Police have been inundated with tips about a mystery vehicle which could hold the key to solving the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho.

Investigators announced earlier this week that they are searching for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen “in the immediate area” of the home on King Road in the early hours of 13 November.

The time of the vehicle’s sighting matches the time that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in their beds.

The occupant of the vehicle “may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police said.

Since issuing the appeal for information, tips have poured in prompting officials to direct the tip line to an FBI call centre to keep up with demand – while border agents are also on the lookout for the vehicle.

Investigators have debunked theories that the car was spotted in police bodycam footage near the house at around 3am on 13 November. The footage was from an unrelated “alcohol” incident that is not connected to the murders, police said.

Comments / 14

FlameThrower
6d ago

To be so clueless on this case is frightening. They need to bring in their States Bureau of Investigation. They obviously need help.

Reply(6)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Fam of Slain Idaho Student Bashes Coroner for Dishing Private Details

The lawyer for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students slain in bed last month, has come out firing against a coroner who examined the group’s bodies—claiming she’s said too much to the wrong people. “I could go on for days about the coroner,” Shanon Gray told Fox News. “Cathy Mabbutt made some personal phone calls to some of the family and released a lot of information that investigators didn’t know about.” Family members also skewered Mabbutt, claiming she’s tried to do cops’ job for them while releasing too much to the public. Steven...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner

MOSCOW, Idaho - The hands of four murder victims stabbed in their house off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 may hold evidence that is crucial to the unsolved case. Police are still working to determine who killed the four college students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21 – while they were sleeping in their off-campus home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Sunday.
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Slain Idaho Students’ Neighbor Says He Heard Scream Night of Massacre

A man who lives near the home where four University of Idaho students were slain in bed last month says he heard a scream around the time police suspect the mass homicide took place. Inan Harsh, 30, told the Idaho Statesman that he was returning home around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 from his job as a cook in Moscow, Idaho, when he heard a scream from the direction of the students’ house. Harsh said he didn’t think much of it at the time, chalking the noise up to a house party. “After what happened, I’ve definitely had second thoughts,” Harsh said. “Maybe it was not a party sound. I’m not sure what good it does for them now.” Harsh did not initially tell cops about the scream but since has, he said, adding that he’s not certain what exact house the scream came from. Despite Harsh’s tip and thousands of others, investigators have yet to identify a motive, potential suspect, or find the knife that was used to kill Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle.Read it at Idaho Statesman
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

The Independent

978K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy