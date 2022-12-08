Read full article on original website
Evidence grows of forced labour and slavery in production of solar panels, wind turbines
The Australian clean energy industry has warned of growing evidence linking renewable energy supply chains to modern slavery, and urged companies and governments to act to eliminate it. A report by the Clean Energy Council, representing renewable energy companies and solar installers, has called for more local renewable energy production...
Heat Pumps vs Solar Panels: Which Give More Energy Savings?
Whether you choose heat pump or solar panels, it just got easier to save on energy bills.
Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
myscience.org
New tech’s potential to significantly reduce energy storage costs
Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering ,...
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
seafoodsource.com
Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct
A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
PV Tech
California wildfires in 2020 dimmed solar panels production by 10-30%, says NCAR study
The intense wildfires that ravaged California in the US in 2020 were responsible for substantial solar energy forecast errors, according to a study led by scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). The smoke darkened so much the skies in California that it slashed the state’s solar power...
disruptmagazine.com
How To Maintain Solar Battery For Your Solar Panels
Solar panels are the solution to provide your home or office with a solar electric system. It is helpful to add 24*7 electricity to your home. You will need to focus on the particular aspects of solar panels to deal with the solar energy systems in your area. A solar...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
EXPLAINER: Why fusion could be a clean-energy breakthrough
The Department of Energy is planning an announcement for Tuesday about a "major scientific breakthrough" at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
informedinfrastructure.com
Clean Water Public Utilities Predict Faster Development of Renewable Energy Sources with More Access to Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund
National Association of Clean Water Agencies issues comments to EPA, detailing opportunities to reduce carbon emissions associated with wastewater treatment and modernization for utilities to mitigate climate impacts and become more resilient. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) today unveiled detailed recommendations to U.S. EPA,...
U.S. utilities to triple battery storage capacity by 2025 -EIA
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Power utilities in the United States could triple their battery storage capacity in the coming three years, as new projects grow bigger while wind and solar capacity expand, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.
Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals
The race to achieve carbon neutrality is on. Corporations and countries alike are joining a climate initiative to shift to a decarbonized economy, driven by governments and demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Experts agree that corporations will need a Swiss Army knife of solutions to tackle the carbon problem, including...
Vox
Who gets to keep burning fossil fuels as the planet heats up?
The COP27 climate change negotiations that wrapped in Egypt this month broke a critical impasse on paying for the consequences of climate change. But language in the concluding agreement around the cause — burning fossil fuels — was once again vague and weak. It calls for a “phasedown...
electrek.co
Renewables will be the largest source of electricity by early 2025
Wind and solar are set to account for over 90% of global electricity expansion over the next five years, overtaking coal to become the largest source of global electricity by early 2025, according to “Renewables 2022,” the latest edition of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual report on the renewable sector.
Washington Examiner
John Kerry warns green energy transition needs to accelerate to combat climate change
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry warned Thursday that the transition to green energy is not happening fast enough on a global scale. The transition to green energy needs to accelerate by a "vast amount" in order to avoid the potential effects of climate change, Kerry claimed at a climate event in Washington, D.C.
