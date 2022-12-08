Read full article on original website
KB Home Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Newsweek ® ’s 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, the only national builder to receive this distinction three years in a row. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005894/en/ KB Home named one of America’s most responsible companies. (Graphic: Business Wire)
tedmag.com
Schaedler Yesco Acquires Yesco Electrical
HARRISBURG, PA – Schaedler Yesco Distribution, Inc. announces it has entered into an agreement to acquire YESCO Electrical Supply. Following a proper due diligence period, closing is anticipated in February 2023. YESCO Electrical Supply Inc. has been offering expert electrical parts service since 1986. With 3 locations in Pennsylvania...
Shareholder-rights firms circling as Daktronics postpones earnings report
Multiple law firms specializing in shareholder rights are inviting affected investors to contact them after a regulatory filing raised concerns about the finances of Brookings-based Daktronics. Shares of the company tumbled after it announced Tuesday that it was postponing its earnings report and also rescheduling a conference call about the report to 10 a.m. Central […] The post Shareholder-rights firms circling as Daktronics postpones earnings report appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
supplychain247.com
Zebra Technologies names Bill Burns as next CEO
Zebra Technologies Corporation, a broad-based technology company whose solutions include devices for data capture, mobile robotics, and software, today announced Zebra’s Chief Product & Solutions Officer Bill Burns will become the company’s next CEO and a member of the Zebra Board of Directors; Anders Gustafsson will transition from his role as CEO to become Executive Chair of the Zebra Board of Directors.
NASDAQ
Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/8/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. SMITH & WESSON BRANDS INC (SWBI) is a small-cap value stock in...
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Buyers Edge buys restaurant accounting company RASI
Buyers Edge Platform, a source of supply chain intelligence for restaurants, is buying a restaurant accounting company. It acquired RASI—short for Restaurant Accounting Services Inc.—for an undisclosed amount. It’s the 12th acquisition since 2016 and second this year for Buyers Edge, which owns a variety of brands related to supply chain, procurement and data designed to help restaurants make smarter purchases.
salestechstar.com
LocatorX Names Chris Janko Senior Vice President of Sales
LocatorX, an Internet of Things platform company that powers tag, track, and trace solutions for its customers across industries, announced that Chris Janko has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales. Janko will be responsible for overseeing LocatorX’s Sales organization, continuing to accelerate the company’s revenue growth, and contributing to LocatorX’s go-to-market strategy.
PR Firm Lippin Group Sets Promotions for Senior Staffers
The Lippin Group is elevating a handful of senior staffers. Pamela Golum has been promoted to president of global entertainment, Jim Benson to president of corporate communications on the West Coast, and Jennifer Price-Keith has been upped to president of television and events. All continue to report to chairman and CEO Dick Lippin at his strategic communications PR firm that specializes in entertainment, media and technology.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver Criticizes 'Law & Order' and Dick Wolf for Unrealistic, Highly Favorable Portrayal of PoliceCBS' 'FBI' Franchise Scores Two-Year RenewalDick Wolf Launches International Format Distribution Division Additionally, Nazli Simno has been promoted...
hbsdealer.com
Ranking sustainable and responsible industry leaders
More and more companies are issuing ESG (environment, social and corporate governance) strategies and reports that are focused on "corporate responsibility." This translates into corporations putting their best foot forward when it comes to environmental issues, giving back to communities, and fair hiring and promotion practices. Essentially, a larger group...
Stacey D. Stewart Elected to Hologic Board of Directors
MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that Stacey D. Stewart has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 2, 2023. Ms. Stewart was also appointed to the Audit and Finance Committee effective January 2, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005067/en/ Stacey D. Stewart (Photo: Business Wire)
geekwire.com
Amazon expands ‘s-team’ with addition of four executives to senior leadership group
Amazon has expanded its senior leadership team with four additional leaders, according to a message to employees from CEO Andy Jassy, shared publicly by the company Wednesday morning. Newly named to the s-team, or “Steam” as it’s known internally, are: Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music; Candi Castleberry, VP of...
