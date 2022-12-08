Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man hurt in crash in Franklin County
kjluradio.com
House Springs man seriously injured in crash just south of Washington
An eastern Missouri man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs, was driving on Country Club Road Saturday night just south of Washington when he began to skid on the wet road. The patrol says Beaumont was driving too fast for the conditions when his car began sliding, ran off the road, and hit a tree.
kjluradio.com
Steelville man arrested for setting house on fire last weekend
A Crawford County man is charged with setting a house fire earlier this week. Nathan Cassidy, 36, of Steelville, was charged yesterday with one count of second-degree arson. He’s being held with no bond. The fire was reported Sunday at a home in the 100 block of McCormick Road...
kjluradio.com
Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 in Columbia
Two people are injured in a rollover accident on I-70 in Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department reports the call came in Sunday night just after 6 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a car on its top near the Providence exit. Two patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
UPDATE: Teen sisters reported missing in Gasconade County
Hillsboro man killed in car crash Saturday night in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 66-year-old Hillsboro man was killed in a fatal car accident near Joachim Creek Saturday night in Jefferson County. The victim was identified as Dennis Pruitte. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at about 7 p.m. when Pruitte was driving a...
krcgtv.com
Bland man hurt in Gasconade County crash in car stolen from Jefferson City
A Bland man was injured when his car crashed after a police chase. According to a Facebook post, a Gasconade County Sheriff's deputy was parked at the intersection of Fourth Street and Price Road near Owensville when he spotted a speeding Mercedes Benz. The deputy tried to pull the car...
khqa.com
Pike County (MO) Sheriff discusses possibility of suspending jail operations
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Pike County, Missouri Sheriff Stephen Korte says because of a short-staffed department, it has become a challenge to safely operate the facility and continue to provide safety on the roads. Now, the Pike County Jail in Bowling Green, Missouri is discussing the possibility of...
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000
A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
kjluradio.com
Two Sullivan women injured, one seriously, in three-vehicle Franklin County crash
Two women from Sullivan are injured, one seriously, in a three-vehicle crash in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lori Parker 53, was following a vehicle too closely on Highway 47 at Forest Hill Drive last night and hit the back of the vehicle. Troopers say a third vehicle then began to skid and hit the back of Parker’s vehicle.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies
A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Grubville
A 26-year-old Hillsboro woman was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on Hwy. 30 west of Whisper Valley Road north of Grubville. She was injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:40 a.m., the woman was driving a 2001...
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
He charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him.
Couple’s viral fight to build a tiny Missouri home on A&E’s ‘Neighborhood Wars’
"We just decided to fight it," said Summer.
mycouriertribune.com
A St. Louis pastor counseled Kevin Johnson in his final days. And sat by his side as he died.
ST. LOUIS — The Rev. Darryl Gray held Kevin Johnson’s shoulder at 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 29 when Missouri issued the final order for Johnson to die for his crimes. The other witnesses watched through windows into the bare, white execution chamber. More from this section.
Man shot after confronting suspects in car break-ins in Fenton, police say
FENTON, Mo. — A shooting investigation is underway after one man was injured while confronting suspects in car break-ins on Sunday in Fenton. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Wallach Drive near Fenton. The man was...
Washington Missourian
St. Clair district pulls book from library shelves as schools statewide grapple with new state-imposed book ban
A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August. After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
krcgtv.com
One teen found, 17-year-old still missing
UPADTE: Brooklyn has been located in Gerald, Missouri and reunited with her family. Deputies are actively following up on some leads of the whereabouts of Jersey. The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help to find two sisters from Owensville. In a post on their Facebook page, the...
mymoinfo.com
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A vehicle that was initially stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Jarvis Road outside of Hillsboro has been recovered by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was taken sometime around November 23rd. My MO Info · KJ120822A.WAV...
