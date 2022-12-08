ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesburg, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man hurt in crash in Franklin County

A House Springs man was seriously hurt after he was involved in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday evening, Dec. 10, in the Fourmile Corner area between Washington and Union in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs was driving a 2006...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

House Springs man seriously injured in crash just south of Washington

An eastern Missouri man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs, was driving on Country Club Road Saturday night just south of Washington when he began to skid on the wet road. The patrol says Beaumont was driving too fast for the conditions when his car began sliding, ran off the road, and hit a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Steelville man arrested for setting house on fire last weekend

A Crawford County man is charged with setting a house fire earlier this week. Nathan Cassidy, 36, of Steelville, was charged yesterday with one count of second-degree arson. He’s being held with no bond. The fire was reported Sunday at a home in the 100 block of McCormick Road...
STEELVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 in Columbia

Two people are injured in a rollover accident on I-70 in Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department reports the call came in Sunday night just after 6 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a car on its top near the Providence exit. Two patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000

A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies

A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Grubville

A 26-year-old Hillsboro woman was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on Hwy. 30 west of Whisper Valley Road north of Grubville. She was injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:40 a.m., the woman was driving a 2001...
HILLSBORO, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Clair district pulls book from library shelves as schools statewide grapple with new state-imposed book ban

A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August. After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

One teen found, 17-year-old still missing

UPADTE: Brooklyn has been located in Gerald, Missouri and reunited with her family. Deputies are actively following up on some leads of the whereabouts of Jersey. The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help to find two sisters from Owensville. In a post on their Facebook page, the...
OWENSVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A vehicle that was initially stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Jarvis Road outside of Hillsboro has been recovered by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was taken sometime around November 23rd. My MO Info · KJ120822A.WAV...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

