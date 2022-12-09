ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Streaking Nets cruise past Wizards with renewed energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A month ago, the Nets turned in the worst defensive performance in the league this season. Since then, they’ve been as hot as any team in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn cruised to a workmanlike 112-100 victory over Washington at Capital One Arena. It was their fourth straight win – tying the Knicks for the longest streak in the East – and 11th in their last 14 since their Nov. 15 humiliation in Sacramento. Despite the firing of Steve Nash and suspension of Kyrie Irving, at least on the court that night had been the low point of their seesaw season....
The Associated Press

Williamson's 35 points lift Pelicans past Suns, 128-117

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson apologized for his 360-degree, one-handed slam dunk that angered the Phoenix Suns at the end of a game that the New Orleans Pelicans were already going to win. Still, the crowd-pleasing play symbolized Williamson’s potential to rise above the disappointments of previous seasons and live up to the extraordinary hype that followed him into the NBA. The dunk contest-style jam capped a season-high 35-point performance for Williamson, and the Pelicans beat the Suns 128-117 on Friday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the Western Conference. “That was a little out of character for me,” Williamson said of the game-ending dunk, after which players and coaches from both teams swarmed around one another angrily as officials frantically stepped in to separate them.
