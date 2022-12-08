Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye & Kim Kardashian Celebrate Saint West’s Birthday Together
The now-divorced couple put their differences aside while their eldest son hung out with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Even though Ye has continued to face public scrutiny for his hateful speech, it’s not stopping him from showing up for father duties. It appears as though the 45-year-old and his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially finalise their divorce
Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, have finalised their divorce.The couple split at the beginning of 2021, ending their eight-year marriage.West, now known as Ye, will pay $200,000 (£167,000) in child support to the reality TV star.Though the two were declared legally single at Kardashian’s request in March, issues of property and custody remained.Ye and Kardashian will have “equal access” to their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
cryptopotato.com
Federal Judge Dismisses Kim Kardashian’s Crypto Promotion Lawsuit
The Central District Court of California dismissed the EthereumMax lawsuit against Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather. A federal judge dropped the crypto scam lawsuit against the American media personality and businesswoman – Kim Kardashian. Numerous investors of EthereumMax (EMAX) started a legal battle against the famous individuals claiming they...
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated on You With Chris Paul, You Psycho
It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth lately. West’s praise of actual, literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have rightly received the most attention.
Could Kanye West be placed under Kim Kardashian’s conservatorship?
Celebrity conservatorships get a bad rap because of Britney Spears' high-profile case–but it might be just what Ye needs, says legal analyst Aron Solomon.
buzzfeednews.com
Kim Kardashian Revealed She Reached Out To Kanye West “At The Height” Of Their Feud In Order To Collect His Valuables For Their Kids After Revealing He Often “Gives It All Away”
Kim Kardashian is continuing to shed light on her explosive feud with ex-husband Kanye West. For those who need a quick refresher, the discord between the exes began to erupt publicly in January this year after Ye, as he is now known, began taking aim at Kim — who filed for divorce from him in February 2021 — and her then–new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a series of Instagram posts.
We Finally Know What Happened To That House Kanye West Bought Across The Street From Ex Kim Kardashian
Whatever happened to the house Kanye West bought across the street from Kim Kardashian? We finally have the answer.
People Think Kanye West Predicted His Life With ‘Gold Digger’ After Having to Pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a Month in Child Support
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce and custody settlement is finally complete and fans are comparing the $2.4 million a year Ye has to reportedly pay in child support to lyrics from his 2005 song "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the...
Twitter’s Ex-Safety Head Flees Home After Musk’s Child Sexualization Smears: Report
Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, left his home over threats stirred up by Elon Musk’s targeted smear campaign against him in recent days, CNN reported Monday, citing a source close to the matter. Roth’s departure from his home comes just days after Musk falsely implied that Roth, who is gay, had advocated for the sexualization of children in the past. On Saturday, Musk shared an excerpt from Roth’s 300-page 2016 PhD dissertation on Grindr, titled “Gay Data.” Alongside the snippet, in which Roth suggested that “safety strategies” should be crafted to protect queer youth who choose to use the app, Musk wrote, “Looks like Yoel is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult Internet services in his PhD thesis.” Deployment of the anti-LGBTQ+ trope that conflates queer identity with sympathy to pedophilia is a favorite smear tactic of far-right and conspiracy theorist circles. Though Roth had been the target of fierce criticism, largely from Musk’s disciples, since he quit Twitter in the early days of the billionaire’s takeover, the threats against him “escalated exponentially” following Musk’s baseless claim, CNN reported.Read it at CNN
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued For $110K After Allegedly Stiffing Yeezy Photographer
Kanye West‘s list of problems continue to grow as the Chicago rapper and producer has now been sued for $110,000 over an unpaid photography bill. Katelyn Mooney, a Brooklyn-based creative director, has filed a lawsuit against Ye’s Yeezy Inc. after he failed to pay her for a last-minute photo shoot back in September.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Scares Off Donald Trump By Almost Dragging Him Into a Controversy?
Kanye West has lost friends, admirers, and billions of dollars in business negotiations due to his antisemitic comments, but he's not that in despair. In fact, he has high hopes of becoming the President - following the footsteps of the equally controversial Donald Trump. The thing is, he seems to have sucessfully scared off the ex-president.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Kanye West Admits He Owes the IRS $50 Million
Rapper and entrepreneur Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has admitted that he has a $75 million hold on four of his accounts because he owes the IRS $50 million. According to a new report from Business Insider, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband spoke out during a recent episode of the "Timcast IRL" podcast.
Futurism
Elon Musk Deletes Tweet Clarifying That Actually, Only Ten Percent of the Crowd Was Jeering Him
After videos began to surface online of him getting relentlessly booed during a surprise appearance at a Dave Chapelle show on a Sunday night in San Francisco, Elon Musk took to Twitter to clarify that, um, actually, he was not getting booed by the whole crowd — just some of them.
Elon Musk says getting booed by Dave Chappelle fans was ‘a first for me in real life,’ suggesting he’s just becoming aware of a building backlash
Musk attributed the boos to “unhinged leftists."
Daily Beast
MAGA Hellhole Parler Says Kanye Deal Is Off After Horrific Alex Jones Sit-Down
Hours after Kanye West appeared on InfoWars to declare, “I like Hitler,” the social media cesspit known as Parler announced that West’s buyout deal had been taken off the table by mutual agreement. “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the...
CoinDesk
Kim Kardashian Wins Investor Lawsuit Over EthereumMax
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian won a lawsuit against her and other celebrities over their endorsement of cryptocurrency platform EthereumMax (EMAX) on Tuesday after a judge dismissed the case due to insufficient allegations. The plaintiffs alleged in January they suffered damages after following celebrity endorsements by the likes of Kardashian,...
‘You have gone too far’: Kanye West suspended from Twitter after posting swastika inside Star of David
Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday (1 December), tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.On Thursday night, West shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.He then shared an image of Musk half-naked on a yacht. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” West wrote.“That is fine,” Musk replied...
