Arizona State

AZFamily

Winter storm continues to bring rain, snow to parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few lingering rain and snow showers continue across Arizona this morning as our latest winter storm continues across the region. In the Valley, look for morning temperatures in the 40s warming to just 55 degrees today, which is well below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Winter storm brings snow to northern Arizona

According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped at Arizona Snowbowl on Monday!. Winter storm beginning to hit the high country in Arizona. Let it snow! The high country turned into a winter wonderland on Wednesday. Could worsening drought cause electric bills in Arizona to skyrocket?
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix area families flock to Flagstaff after winter storm

According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped on Monday in the High Country. The winter storm also brought rain to the Valley. Winter storm beginning to hit the high country in Arizona. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:51 PM MST. |. Let it snow! The...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KOLD-TV

GALLERY: Northern Arizona blanketed by December snowfall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Viewers from all over Arizona are sharing some pretty amazing photos and videos of the snowfall that fell over most parts of Northern Arizona Monday morning. If you shot weather videos or photos and would like to share with Arizona’s Family, click here. We may use...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

How much rain fell in the Valley Monday morning?

PHOENIX — Flagstaff may have gotten snow but Phoenix still got some rain from the winter storms that moved across Arizona early Monday morning. As of noon, nearly every region of Valley had reported getting some amount of moisture and some northern areas reported receiving up to half an inch of rainfall.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much has fallen in your area? 12/12/22

A cold front moving across Arizona is bringing stronger winds, widespread rain and snow, and a huge cool-down. We've seen up to a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain in some parts of the Valley already, and several inches of snow in the high country. Here are the latest rainfall...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Highways in northern Arizona reopen following snowstorm

Northern Arizona’s major highways have reopened following Monday's snowstorm. The Arizona Department of Transportation closed Interstate 17 early this morning because of multiple disabled vehicles as the region received several inches of accumulation. ADOT also closed I-40 near Seligman for much of the morning because of numerous crashes. Photos...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter is coming to Arizona

PHOENIX — Monday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for significant impacts across our state. That may include changing your travel plans to avoid the high country as roads get slick and icy starting tonight. Rain and snow will start to move...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Schools closed in Flagstaff, Pinetop-Lakeside on Monday due to weather

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As an approaching winter storm takes aim at Arizona, school districts across the state are preparing for snow, rain, and winter weather. In eastern Arizona, the Blue Ridge Unified school district announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Monday, Dec. 12, due to weather. The district is located in Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona, and includes an elementary, middle, and high school.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC 15 News

Northern Arizona schools delay, cancel classes due to weather

Schools in the northern Arizona region have canceled or delayed classes due to weather on Monday. Flagstaff Unified School District: Schools will be closed, including before- and after-school activities and food service. Northland Preparatory Academy, Flagstaff: Two-hour delay. The school will make a decision to move forward with the delay...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

ADOT’s high country advisory: ‘Know Snow’ for winter driving￼

PHOENIX – With winter storms occurring in northern Arizona this month and more anticipated in the coming months, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be prepared if traveling on state highways that could be affected by snow and ice. ADOT crews continue to maintain and operate...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Big weather changes ahead for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with the cloud cover, with a low temperature of 53 degrees. We have a low passing north of us that brought a few light sprinkles overnight, and there is still some shower activity in the high country. Some of those showers are falling as light snow up north above 6,500 feet. Areas like Flagstaff could see about an inch of snow.
azbilingual.news

Arizona Airport Ranks in Top 20 Worst Airports for Flight Cancellations

When catching a flight, the general rule is to arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours before an international one. But with the sheer amount of flight cancellations and delays across the country, there’s a good chance you’ll run into complications no matter when you arrive at the airport.
PHOENIX, AZ

