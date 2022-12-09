ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Takeaways: Jabari Smith Jr. has career night as Rockets lose to Keldon Johnson, Spurs

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSrZY_0jcg5Eeu00
Photo by Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

After leading for much of the first half, things quickly spiraled for the Rockets in Thursday’s second half at San Antonio — punctuated by an epic poster dunk from Alperen Sengun that somehow didn’t count. The Spurs won the game, 118-109 (box score).

San Antonio (7-18) snapped its 11-game losing streak with the victory, while Houston (7-18) fell somewhat back to Earth after having won two of its previous three games and four of its last seven. Ultimately, it was a battle of rebuilding teams who should each pick high in the first-round order of the 2023 NBA draft, pending lottery results.

Rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. continued his strong run with a career-high 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting (69.2%), including 4-of-7 on 3-pointers (57.1%). Unfortunately, it was offset by a poor shooting night from Houston’s starting backcourt, with Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. combining to make just 10-of-33 shots (30.3%).

Big man Alperen Sengun had 16 points (47.1% FG) and 11 rebounds for the Rockets in 29 minutes, but he also had three turnovers, including one on the controversial dunk that didn’t count.

The Spurs were led by third-year forward Keldon Johnson, who had 31 points and 7 rebounds while shooting an impressive 14-of-20 from the field (70.0%) and 3-of-5 on 3-pointers (60.0%). As a team, the Spurs made 55.4% of their shots overall, 36.1% on 3-pointers, and 86.7% on free throws — well ahead of Houston in all of those categories.

Scroll on for highlights, analysis, and postgame interviews from San Antonio. The Rockets return to action Sunday versus Milwaukee for the start of a season-long homestand of seven games, with tipoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Central from Toyota Center.

Highlights

Analysis and Interviews

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

How Steph Curry says Warriors sent a message to Celtics with win

It's hard to imagine Saturday night unfolding any better for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors entered the Chase Center at 13-13 through 26 games, well behind the NBA-leading Boston Celtics at 21-5. But Steph Curry and Co. reminded a national audience why they're the defending champions, defeating the Celtics 123-107 in a statement win.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
NBC Sports

Steph, Kerr praise JK's defense, poise in Finals rematch vs. C's

Jonathan Kuminga continues to impress whenever he's on the court. After his "magnificent" outing in the Warriors' disheartening road loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, Kuminga followed that up with stellar play defensively in an impressive 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night at Chase Center.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC is struggling in fight for viewers in LA, and their Cotton Bowl opponent doesn’t help

Besides New York, the busiest city in America is Los Angeles and that goes for the sports scene. There is a lot of competition in terms of getting attention in L.A. and to USC’s credit, it’s doing its best in order to get eyeballs on the program. But the Trojans still have some work to do. With the Dodgers (MLB) and the two NFL teams, the Chargers and Rams, there is a lot on the plate for an L.A. fan. The Lakers are swimming in mediocrity right now, so there’s some room on that plate for the Trojans. However, USC did itself a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Pelicans asserting themselves atop the West

With another week of gameplay in the books, teams around the NBA are looking to be dominant at this stage of the season and are rising to the challenge, as a result. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks look to be the teams to beat with one-third of the schedule completed. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are quickly emerging in the West with the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets also rising up.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers, live stream, prediction, TV channel, time, how to watch the NBA

The Boston Celtics will continue their road trip on Monday night when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in LA. The Celtics will be looking to bounce back after dropping their last game to the Warriors as they look for their 9th win in their last 11 games with a win tonight. Meanwhile, the Clippers improved to 15-13 with a win over the Wizards on Saturday as they look for another one against one of the hottest teams in the league tonight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sign veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

The Cowboys have signed an experienced wide receiver with Pro Bowl pelts on the wall. But it’s not Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas announced the signing of 10-year veteran T.Y. Hilton on Monday. Hilton is a former third-round draft pick who played for the Indianapolis Colts for ten seasons, has been named to four Pro Bowls, and led the league in receiving yards in 2016.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
241K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy