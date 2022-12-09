NBA Twitter astonished by Alperen Sengun’s near-poster dunk on Zach Collins

Photo by Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The dunk didn’t count due to a controversial offensive foul call, but Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun turned heads with his vicious throwdown over Zach Collins in San Antonio.

In Thursday’s third quarter at AT&T Center, Sengun dribbled nearly the full length of the floor and dunked in transition over San Antonio’s veteran big man. But moments after the made bucket, it was wiped away by what the NBA’s game officials judged to be an offensive foul from Sengun’s left (non-dunking) arm.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas challenged the call, but it was to no avail, as the original call stood upon a replay review. Sengun, a 20-year-old big man out of Turkey who was drafted at No. 16 overall in the 2021 first round, clearly did not agree with the judgment.

You be the judge, and take a look at how fans, media members, and even players on NBA Twitter reacted in real-time — including a response by Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell.

Sengun finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds on the night, though Collins and the Spurs emerged with the 118-109 victory. It’s a safe assumption that Sengun believes he deserved 18 points, though, along with what would have (should have?) been a career highlight.