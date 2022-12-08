Santa Barbara Beautiful, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Santa Barbara’s beauty, has awarded the City’s Urban Forestry program a $20,000 grant to support tree-planting efforts in 2023. The 57-year partnership between the organization and the Urban Forestry program has led to the planting of over 13,000 street trees – trees located in the parkway between the sidewalk and the street curb.

