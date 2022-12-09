ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson, NY

Eye on the street: The meaning of Dickens

During the 26th annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson village, TBR News Media had a chance to catch up with some of those in attendance. During a series of one-on-one encounters throughout the event, we asked the attendees what this local tradition meant to them. — Photos by Raymond...
Paw Prints: Meet Herman, Lily, Jack, Linx, Sebastian Miguel and Krispy Kreme!

Welcome to the 12th edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. Influential and successful in their own right, meet Little Shelter’s newest power couple, Herman and Lily! This five year old Yorkie mix and this eight year old Lhasa apso complement each other perfectly, making the case for why a double adoption is an excellent idea! Doing everything in sync, whether a walk, enjoying a pet or sharing secrets, these two are always seen side by side; their bond unmistakable. Herman is considerate and protective of his best friend, while Lily usually allows him to have control of the TV remote! Ready to enlarge their circle and welcome in a family, they are looking forward to meeting you…we suggest that you don’t keep them waiting! Call 631-368-8770.
Head of the Harbor resident among the newest Rockettes

A Head of the Harbor native is proving that dreams really do come true. Courtney File, 24, is among the newest members of the Rockettes who are kicking their way through the holiday season, performing multiple shows in Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular.”. Seeing the Rockettes staple...
Town of Brookhaven to host Holiday Toy Drive

Many of the popular personalities from My Country 96.1, LI News Radio 103.9, Party 105, La Fiesta 98.5 and Oldies 98.1, will be there to greet the generous “Kris Kringles” who come to donate toys. Those who stop by are asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy to help bring joy to a child of a family in need as they open a gift during the holiday season.
An ‘Emily In Paris’ Christmas Market Is Coming To NYC’s ‘Little Paris’ Neighborhood

Sure we’ve all binged Emily in Paris, but did you know about Emily in Little Paris? Netflix is bringing an ‘Emily in Paris’ Christmas Market to Lower Manhattan’s ‘Little Paris’ neighborhood this December—so you can forget about a 7-hour flight! From December 15-21, local businesses along Centre Street between Broome and Grand will partake in the Insta-worthy Christmas market with fabulous decorations and holiday activations that will turn NYC into the City of Lights. Dust up on your French and hold onto your beret as fan-favorite photo moments from the show, giveaways and holiday-themed installations will have you exclaiming “Ooh La La!”
Movie producer’s Long Island mansion destroyed in blaze

Movie producer Oren Aviv’s $6.5 million Long Island mansion burned to the ground on Friday morning, NBC New York reported. No one was in the 9,500-square foot home at 144 Edge of Woods Road in Southampton when the fire erupted, the outlet reported. It took firefighters four hours to...
Meet the New Principal of Saint Mary School Ridgefield, Rachel Ambrosio

After 27 years at the helm of Saint Mary School in Ridgefield, Mrs. Anna O'Rourke retired this year as the school principal. Longtime school administrator, Mrs. Rachel Ambrosio, whose previous role was principal of St. Catherine School in Trumbull, stepped into the role with enthusiasm, tons of experience, and heartfelt love for the school.
New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center

A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds

ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday.  Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
Auction houses hightail it out of Southampton

When the wealthy flocked to the Hamptons during the early months of the pandemic, auction houses followed. Those days are over and two of the companies are going once, going twice, gone. Christie’s and Phillips are both departing spaces they leased in the past few years in Southampton Village, 27East...
