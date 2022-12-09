Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com
Eye on the street: The meaning of Dickens
During the 26th annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson village, TBR News Media had a chance to catch up with some of those in attendance. During a series of one-on-one encounters throughout the event, we asked the attendees what this local tradition meant to them. — Photos by Raymond...
Village of Northport gears up for the holidays
News 12's Danielle Campbell reveals the village’s special holiday treasures.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Paw Prints: Meet Herman, Lily, Jack, Linx, Sebastian Miguel and Krispy Kreme!
Welcome to the 12th edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. Influential and successful in their own right, meet Little Shelter’s newest power couple, Herman and Lily! This five year old Yorkie mix and this eight year old Lhasa apso complement each other perfectly, making the case for why a double adoption is an excellent idea! Doing everything in sync, whether a walk, enjoying a pet or sharing secrets, these two are always seen side by side; their bond unmistakable. Herman is considerate and protective of his best friend, while Lily usually allows him to have control of the TV remote! Ready to enlarge their circle and welcome in a family, they are looking forward to meeting you…we suggest that you don’t keep them waiting! Call 631-368-8770.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Head of the Harbor resident among the newest Rockettes
A Head of the Harbor native is proving that dreams really do come true. Courtney File, 24, is among the newest members of the Rockettes who are kicking their way through the holiday season, performing multiple shows in Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular.”. Seeing the Rockettes staple...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Town of Brookhaven to host Holiday Toy Drive
Many of the popular personalities from My Country 96.1, LI News Radio 103.9, Party 105, La Fiesta 98.5 and Oldies 98.1, will be there to greet the generous “Kris Kringles” who come to donate toys. Those who stop by are asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy to help bring joy to a child of a family in need as they open a gift during the holiday season.
Suffolk Harley Owners Group raises money and delivers gifts to children at Ronald McDonald House
Nick Nigro, the group’s leader, began the annual ride four years ago with just a handful of volunteers.
An ‘Emily In Paris’ Christmas Market Is Coming To NYC’s ‘Little Paris’ Neighborhood
Sure we’ve all binged Emily in Paris, but did you know about Emily in Little Paris? Netflix is bringing an ‘Emily in Paris’ Christmas Market to Lower Manhattan’s ‘Little Paris’ neighborhood this December—so you can forget about a 7-hour flight! From December 15-21, local businesses along Centre Street between Broome and Grand will partake in the Insta-worthy Christmas market with fabulous decorations and holiday activations that will turn NYC into the City of Lights. Dust up on your French and hold onto your beret as fan-favorite photo moments from the show, giveaways and holiday-themed installations will have you exclaiming “Ooh La La!”
therealdeal.com
Movie producer’s Long Island mansion destroyed in blaze
Movie producer Oren Aviv’s $6.5 million Long Island mansion burned to the ground on Friday morning, NBC New York reported. No one was in the 9,500-square foot home at 144 Edge of Woods Road in Southampton when the fire erupted, the outlet reported. It took firefighters four hours to...
hamlethub.com
Meet the New Principal of Saint Mary School Ridgefield, Rachel Ambrosio
After 27 years at the helm of Saint Mary School in Ridgefield, Mrs. Anna O'Rourke retired this year as the school principal. Longtime school administrator, Mrs. Rachel Ambrosio, whose previous role was principal of St. Catherine School in Trumbull, stepped into the role with enthusiasm, tons of experience, and heartfelt love for the school.
Shop With a ‘Hippie’ Vibe Opens in Halesite
A new shop with a Hawaiian vibe by way of Fire Island has opened in Halesite. Lynnette and Peter Vitali opened Hanalei and Kula’s, last week at 74 New York Ave. , their second store. The first shop operates in Ocean Beach on Fire Island. Read More ...
When is winter break for NYC students? Here are key dates from public and Catholic school calendars.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public and Catholic schools will soon get a break from school later this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long winter break — which gives time off for Christmas Eve, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Shelton family developed “Ornament Anchor” and turned it into major success
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever seen your favorite Christmas tree ornament fall off the tree, breaking into tiny pieces? Many of us have, and that is why the Naqvi family in Shelton invented the “ornament anchor,” to get rid of the problem altogether. Two brothers came up with the idea while they were […]
New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center
A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
2nd annual Polar Plunge in Suffolk County set to support great cause
Hundreds of brave souls battled the cold waters off Long Island on Sunday in support of a good cause.
Bronxville High School: Student made antisemitic post on Instagram
When the post came to the school’s attention, the administration met with the student and took down the post.
Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds
ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Walking Through Brooklyn's Dyker Heights, Christmas 2022
⁴ᴷ New York City Christmas Walk ✨Dyker Heights Christmas Lights 2021 🎄🎅 (December 1, 2022) Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong...
therealdeal.com
Auction houses hightail it out of Southampton
When the wealthy flocked to the Hamptons during the early months of the pandemic, auction houses followed. Those days are over and two of the companies are going once, going twice, gone. Christie’s and Phillips are both departing spaces they leased in the past few years in Southampton Village, 27East...
