bigislandnow.com

Police Seek Runaway 17-year-old girl missing since October

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway and has been missing since the middle of October. Police are searching for Tanaiyah Hao-Kallio, who was last seen Oct. 18 near the intersection of Makala Boulevard and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in Kailua-Kona. She is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
Cristoval Victorial

Latest update on the Hawaii volcano eruption 2022

Actual image of Mauna Loa eruptionPhoto byREUTERS/Go Nakamura. On Nov. 28, 2022, the world’s largest active volcano began erupting for the very first time since 1984. Documented as the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa located in Hawaii erupted. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption started in Mokuāweoweo, Mauna Loa’s summit caldera, at about 11:30 p.m. It began to spew out lava, and ash and also began ejecting debris at heights of up to 150 ft. As this brought much attention to the media, many tourists began to arrive to view for themselves this spectacular event. Scientists and professionals in seismology, deformation, geology, and satellite imagery, began to communicate via video chat, along with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency (HCCDA), to discuss the data and activity of Mauna Loa within the first 45 minutes before its eruption. The main cause for concern at that moment was the Southwest Rift Zone (SWRZ). Lava from the Southwest Rift Zone can reach populated areas within hours, so recognizing the early signs of a rift zone is crucial.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Monday Morning Weather - Strong Winds Continue, Increase in Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place today. The trades will gradually ease tonight and Tuesday, but locally breezy conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate showers will continue to primarily impact windward and mauka areas during the next...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Graduate nurses in Hawaii say they're ready to dive into several specialties

HONOLULU (KITV4) - More nurses are ready to help fill vacant positions here in the islands. Forty-nine nursing students graduated from Chaminade University and they said they are ready to dive into maternity care, ICU, medical surgeries and more. "This class that just graduated will definitely help with the shortage...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy winds expected to back off by Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trades will ease a bit Monday into Tuesday, but locally breezy conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate showers will continue to primarily impact windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Some brief downpours will be possible especially over windward Maui and the Big Island on Monday.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Holiday magic has arrived at the Kona Christmas House

Two-and-half-year-old Theadore stood with his mouth and eyes wide open as he soaked in all the multi-colored lights on the 23-foot Christmas tree. The look on his face was magic. Theadore and his mother were at the “Kona Christmas House” on Piena Place in Pualani Estates in Kailua-Kona. The lights...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KITV.com

USPS says guaranteed delivery date for gifts is Dec. 17

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) recommends getting your holiday gifts in the mail now as we just hit the peak holiday season. The holiday shipping deadline for Hawaii and Alaska is Dec. 17, postal officials said. As for local and inter-island shipping, the cut-off date is Dec. 21.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Manga artist is the guest speaker at Maui’s Nisei Veterans Memorial Center

Manga artist Jon J. Murkami will be the guest speaker at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center’s Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1:30 p.m. “In the myriad art forms that have emerged from Japan across the centuries, ‘manga’ is a contemporary form that has amassed millions of fans worldwide,” according to an event announcement.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Mompreneur event to showcase 60-plus local vendors at new UHMC location

More than 60 vendors will offer handmade crafts, jewelry, art, baked goods and other gifts during the two-day Maui Mompreneur shopping event in Kahului next weekend. The Maui Mompreneur Winter Event 2022 runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Pā’ina building of University of Hawai’i Maui College in Kahului, a news release said. This year’s event moved from its previous location at Maui Beach Hotel.
KAHULUI, HI
R.A. Heim

Hawaii residents likely to receive payment up to $1,200 before Christmas

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would you like a cash boost before Christmas? If so, here's some good news if you're a resident of Hawaii. The state of Hawaii is sending tax refunds back to individuals who live in the state. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Those who earned less than $100,000 in taxable income will get $300, while residents making more than $100,000 will receive $100. So, if you have a family of four that qualifies to receive this refund, you could get the maximum refund amount of $1,200. According to Governor Ige, Hawaiians should start seeing direct deposits of a one-time tax refund. Close to $300 million is being returned to taxpayers. (source)
HAWAII STATE

