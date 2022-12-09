ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Local family puts on spectacular holiday light display in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Dawn and Wesley Smith have turned their yard into a Holiday Light Spectacular show. "We call it a madness. We started about 20 years ago and it just keeps growing and growing and getting more ridiculous," Wesley Smith told ABC 12. Sharing the massive light show...
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

Operation Christmas Spectacular a big success

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's department joined forces with a team of volunteers to deliver holiday cheer thru out the area. "We give gifts to people who aren't expecting it, it's true unity in action," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. 200 care packages filled with toys,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

100-Santa bike ride in Lapeer benefited families in need

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Santa traded in his sleigh...for two wheels!. Well, make that a lot of Santas. Nearly 100 Santas came out for the 3rd Santa Ride in Lapeer, and it was more than just a bunch of festival people biking down M-24. The ride began at Tilted Axis...
LAPEER, MI
abc12.com

Old Newsboys partner with Flint Firebirds to benefit kids

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Old Newsboys were out again. But this time, they partnered with the Flint Firebirds. The Firebirds had a home game at the Dort Financial Center and the Old Newsboys let spectators in for free if they brought a toy. But they didn't know it would...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Final day to apply for new furnace in Saginaw Rehab Program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The deadline to apply to get a new furnace through the Home Rehabilitation Program in Saginaw is today. The home rehab program is funded with about $4 million from the American Rescue Plan. Dozens of people signed up last weekend during the kickoff. In the spring,...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County sheriff's third Christmas Spectacular a big success

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office joined forces with a team of volunteers to deliver holiday cheer throughout the area. "We give gifts to people who aren't expecting it. It's true unity in action," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. Two hundred care packages filled with toys,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Bryant "BB" Nolden to be honored this week in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden will be honored this week on Flint's north side. Nolden died suddenly on Wednesday and the impact of his loss is being felt across mid-Michigan. A community viewing is set for Friday at Berston Field House where BB made such...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors want old Rite Aid gone. Land Bank says it's not that easy

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - People living in a east side Flint neighborhood are asking why an abandoned pharmacy in their community is still standing. ABC12 reported Saturday night about the body of Charles Markley, which was found by police inside the building. But neighbors claim it's long been a hotspot for thieves and fires. With these problems, they wonder why the building hasn't seen a wrecking crew.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Hemlock Schools receive $100,000 donation

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - The Hemlock School District received a new investment in future STEM workers. The Merrill Technology Group donated $100,000 to the Hemlock Public School District this week. The superintendent is called it a step toward tomorrow. The company's CEO and president -- a Hemlock graduate -- presented...
HEMLOCK, MI
abc12.com

Shooting victim critically injured in Flint early Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Flint that left an unidentified victim in critical condition early Friday. According to information sent from the Flint Police Department on Monday, officers responded to Hurley Medical Center around 1:15 a.m. to investigate a shooting victim who was dropped off at the hospital.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Retired eye doctor pleads guilty in Saginaw area hate crimes case

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired optometrist admitting he placed a noose in a Saginaw couple's car, and made racist, threatening phone calls to Starbucks stores across the state. In April, we told you that Ken Pilon was federally charged, accused of leaving nooses around the Saginaw area and making...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw administrator of the year

A Saginaw County school administrator missed out on a great opportunity to see President Joe Biden when he came to mid-Michigan a few weeks ago. Students not surprised Saginaw County school administrator won national award. Jenny Geno has been with the Saginaw Intermediate School District for a little more than...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

HS Boys Hoops - Lapeer at Davison

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Davison's Landen Mullin provided a spark off the bench as scored 15 points against Lapeer with 4 three's. Cardinals get their first win of the season 76-35.
DAVISON, MI
abc12.com

Health experts urge people to wear face masks amid a 'tripledemic'

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The CDC is warning people in major cities to return to mask wearing to fight a "tripledemic" of respiratory viruses affecting people across the country. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 27% in the week after Thanksgiving. But COVID-19 is no longer the only virus straining hospitals. RSV and...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy