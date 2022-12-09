ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Should England have had two other penalties vs. France in World Cup? Why VAR did not intervene on Kane, Bellingham fouls

England crashed out of the World Cup in a narrow 2-1 defeat to reigning champions France, as Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud scored to send the Three Lions home. Harry Kane scored once from the spot and also missed another penalty late in the game that would have tied the scores, and there was a sense that England were unlucky to lose given how well they played.
Tim Tszyu reaping the benefits of two key changes to fight preparation

Seven weeks out from the biggest fight of his career, Tim Tszyu says he’s never felt this good. Having learned from the mistakes of his last fight preparation, Tszyu is reaping the rewards from two key changes to his camp. The first: Tszyu and his team have travelled to...

