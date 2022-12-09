Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Argentina vs Croatia World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for World Cup 2022 semifinal
Argentina and Croatia are just one game away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Many expected this semfinal to be an all-South American showdown, but Croatia edged Brazil on penalties in the quarterfinals to send the world No.1 packing from Qatar. The Netherlands also gave Argentina an almighty scare...
ng-sportingnews.com
Should Harry Kane have taken penalty against France? Miss vs. Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris eliminates England from World Cup
Harry Kane has been immense for England all throughout his international career. The World Cup quarterfinal tilt against France was Kane's 79th international cap, having scored 51 goals entering the match. The Tottenham man had already provided one earlier in the game, giving him his 52nd international goal and making...
ng-sportingnews.com
World Juniors 2023: Team Sweden roster, schedule, scores at 2023 IIHF World U20 Championship
Sweden is coming off a bronze-medal finish at the 2022 World Juniors. While the country has racked up the third-most medals in World Juniors history with 20, the Swedes have only been able to secure gold twice and have not done so since 2012. The team is facing another tough...
MLS renews with Fox Sports for 4 years, ends run with ESPN
Fox Sports will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried games since the league started in 1996
ng-sportingnews.com
Should England have had two other penalties vs. France in World Cup? Why VAR did not intervene on Kane, Bellingham fouls
England crashed out of the World Cup in a narrow 2-1 defeat to reigning champions France, as Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud scored to send the Three Lions home. Harry Kane scored once from the spot and also missed another penalty late in the game that would have tied the scores, and there was a sense that England were unlucky to lose given how well they played.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tim Tszyu reaping the benefits of two key changes to fight preparation
Seven weeks out from the biggest fight of his career, Tim Tszyu says he’s never felt this good. Having learned from the mistakes of his last fight preparation, Tszyu is reaping the rewards from two key changes to his camp. The first: Tszyu and his team have travelled to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Paul Butler faces ultimate challenge against Naoya Inoue: WBO champ reveals roadmap for miracle upset in Tokyo
Paul Butler has won 34 of 36 fights. He’s captured British and Commonwealth titles. He’s a two-time bantamweight champion of the world and the reigning WBO titleholder. The Englishman has mixed with elite competition at 115 and 118 pounds, and his skills are undeniable. However, there are oddsmakers...
Comments / 0