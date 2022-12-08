ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Complete Heisman Trophy Voting Results Revealed

Just moments ago, the legendary Coach Steve Spurrier announced Caleb Williams as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams beat out TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. It was a blowout, too. The complete Heisman Trophy voting results have been revealed. Williams received 544 of the...
Who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022? Full voting results, stats, list of award winners

The most prestigious individual award in American sports was awarded to USC quarterback Caleb Williams on Saturday. Williams beat out Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett to take home the 45-pound bronze Heisman Trophy, earning an immortal place in the history of the award and, indeed, all of college football.
Kirk Herstreit thinks Ohio State could get ’embarrassed’

The Ohio State Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed after falling in a blowout to the Michigan Wolverines in their final game of the season. Now, with the Buckeyes playing the No. 1 seed Georgia Bulldogs in the semifinal, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is worried about their chances. Read more... The post Kirk Herstreit thinks Ohio State could get ’embarrassed’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How old is Stetson Bennett? Comparing Georgia's Heisman finalist to Lamar Jackson, other winners in age

Among the four 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is the most distinguished of the group. At least, in terms of age. The Bulldogs signal-caller is the oldest player at the Heisman ceremony in New York, well into his mid-20s. Should he come away with college football's top individual honor, he would become one of the oldest to ever win the award.
Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip

One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
Aidan Hutchinson, former Michigan standout, notches key sack in late stages vs. Vikings

Aidan Hutchinson is an animal. A Wolverines, a Lion, a freak of nature; whatever you want to fill in. The star former Michigan standout notched a key sack in Week 14 against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, knocking Kirk Cousins back to set the tone on first down. The Vikings, who were driving the field well, had to settle for a field goal facing a long 2nd and 3rd down.
Ohio State football: 4 players Buckeyes must target in transfer portal

If he can land some big transfers, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day has a chance to prove his doubters wrong this offseason. The portal is already loaded with high-level talent, and there’s no reason the Buckeyes shouldn’t be in on a few of these guys to improve the roster and make up for some recruiting missteps. Here we will discuss the four players whom Ohio State football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
Football World Reacts To Heisman Trophy 'Fan Vote' Winner

Caleb Williams walked away with college football's most prestigious honor on Saturday night. But he wasn't necessarily the people's choice to win the Heisman. According to Rocky Top Insider's Jack Foster, "Vols QB Hendon Hooker was the Fan Vote winner for the 2022 Heisman Trophy." The football world reacted to...
ESPN Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25

ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated following an eventful day in the college basketball world. Saturday featured several notable contests, including Alabama upsetting No. 1 Houston and Arizona taking down Indiana, among other contests. ESPN's computer model has since updated its rankings. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer...
Gamecocks TE commitment receives ratings bump

Earlier this week, three-star tight end Connor Cox received a rating increase by 247Sports. Cox jumped from 85 to 88 after Andrew Ivins watched Cox play last Friday night. Ivins was impressed with what he saw from Cox in The Bolles School's 21-14 loss to American Heritage. “A potential impact...

