Five Coaches in Danger of Being on the Hot Seat
Mike Farrell breaks down five head coaches in danger of being on the hot seat, starting with Jimbo Fisher
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
Look: Complete Heisman Trophy Voting Results Revealed
Just moments ago, the legendary Coach Steve Spurrier announced Caleb Williams as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams beat out TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. It was a blowout, too. The complete Heisman Trophy voting results have been revealed. Williams received 544 of the...
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022? Full voting results, stats, list of award winners
The most prestigious individual award in American sports was awarded to USC quarterback Caleb Williams on Saturday. Williams beat out Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett to take home the 45-pound bronze Heisman Trophy, earning an immortal place in the history of the award and, indeed, all of college football.
Kirk Herstreit thinks Ohio State could get ’embarrassed’
The Ohio State Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed after falling in a blowout to the Michigan Wolverines in their final game of the season. Now, with the Buckeyes playing the No. 1 seed Georgia Bulldogs in the semifinal, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is worried about their chances. Read more... The post Kirk Herstreit thinks Ohio State could get ’embarrassed’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgia football: Paul Finebaum reveals which CFB Playoff team is most likely to knock off Bulldogs
Georgia enters the College Football Playoff as the overwhelming favorite after winning last year's national championship and starting this year 13-0, including a 20-point victory in the SEC Championship Game. On First Take, Paul Finebaum was asked which team has the best chance to upset Georgia among the three other playoff teams.
How old is Stetson Bennett? Comparing Georgia's Heisman finalist to Lamar Jackson, other winners in age
Among the four 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is the most distinguished of the group. At least, in terms of age. The Bulldogs signal-caller is the oldest player at the Heisman ceremony in New York, well into his mid-20s. Should he come away with college football's top individual honor, he would become one of the oldest to ever win the award.
Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip
One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
Aidan Hutchinson, former Michigan standout, notches key sack in late stages vs. Vikings
Aidan Hutchinson is an animal. A Wolverines, a Lion, a freak of nature; whatever you want to fill in. The star former Michigan standout notched a key sack in Week 14 against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, knocking Kirk Cousins back to set the tone on first down. The Vikings, who were driving the field well, had to settle for a field goal facing a long 2nd and 3rd down.
Updated Big Ten football recruiting rankings ahead of the early signing period
We are still a couple of weeks away from the official early signing period for college football, and that means things are going to be heating up with news of commitments, flips, and high-stakes drama when it comes to your favorite team. And since you are here, we feel pretty good about your Big Ten and Ohio State fandom.
Ohio State football: 4 players Buckeyes must target in transfer portal
If he can land some big transfers, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day has a chance to prove his doubters wrong this offseason. The portal is already loaded with high-level talent, and there’s no reason the Buckeyes shouldn’t be in on a few of these guys to improve the roster and make up for some recruiting missteps. Here we will discuss the four players whom Ohio State football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
Football World Reacts To Heisman Trophy 'Fan Vote' Winner
Caleb Williams walked away with college football's most prestigious honor on Saturday night. But he wasn't necessarily the people's choice to win the Heisman. According to Rocky Top Insider's Jack Foster, "Vols QB Hendon Hooker was the Fan Vote winner for the 2022 Heisman Trophy." The football world reacted to...
ESPN Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated following an eventful day in the college basketball world. Saturday featured several notable contests, including Alabama upsetting No. 1 Houston and Arizona taking down Indiana, among other contests. ESPN's computer model has since updated its rankings. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer...
Gamecocks TE commitment receives ratings bump
Earlier this week, three-star tight end Connor Cox received a rating increase by 247Sports. Cox jumped from 85 to 88 after Andrew Ivins watched Cox play last Friday night. Ivins was impressed with what he saw from Cox in The Bolles School's 21-14 loss to American Heritage. “A potential impact...
Heisman finalists stats comparison: Breaking down Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, C.J. Stroud and Max Duggan
The Heisman Trophy is unique in that it represents not only the most prestigious individual award in college football — perhaps the entire American sports lexicon — but also its most controversial. The trophy, officially, is "awarded to the outstanding college football player ... whose performance epitomizes great...
Ranking College Football's Open Head-Coaching Jobs for the 2022-23 Carousel
A complete breakdown and ranking of which open college football head-coaching jobs are the best in the 2022-23 carousel.
College basketball rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 6, including Purdue as new No. 1
Alabama is moving up in a big way in this week's AP Top 25 projection, coming out of college basketball's first month of the regular season. Nate Oats watched his team take down one top-ranked team already this season, so the Crimson Tide head coach wasn't all that surprised following Saturday's 71-65 victory at previously-unbeaten Houston.
Heisman winners by school: List of college football teams with the most Heisman trophies
The Heisman Trophy finalists in 2022 are coming from some familiar names in the college football world. USC, Ohio State, TCU and Georgia are the schools represented among the four finalists. Whichever quarterback wins the Heisman Trophy, whether it's Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud, Max Duggan or Stetson Bennett, will grow...
Caleb Williams invited USC's offensive line to join him in New York for Heisman Trophy ceremony
Caleb Williams may have won college football's most prestigious individual honor on Saturday, but he knows full well that he didn't win it by himself. Indeed, the USC quarterback made sure to show love to the positional group that had arguably the greatest impact on his individual success this season: his offensive line.
