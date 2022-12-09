Read full article on original website
One in custody, one at large after stolen truck crash in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake Lake City Police have taken one of two suspects into custody involved in a crash on Monday, Dec. 12.
Idaho State Journal
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
TREMONTON, Utah — More than 20 people were injured, some critically, when a shuttle bus overturned in wintry conditions on Interstate 84 west of Tremonton early Monday morning. A Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise to Salt Lake City was heading south on I-84 in the Bothwell...
kjzz.com
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, traction law remains for U.S.-189 and Big Cottonwood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened at 8 a.m. after a morning of avalanche mitigation. Roughly 10 minutes prior to the estimated reopening at 8 a.m., UDOT reported that the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake escorted traffic up to the Seven Turns area.
Bus crash near Idaho-Utah border sends 21 to hospital amid snowstorm
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed on Interstate 84 in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement. ...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Homeless man sleeping under I-15 ramp run over by SUV, critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A homeless man sleeping under an Interstate 15 off ramp was critically injured Monday when he was run over by the driver of an SUV looking for a place to park. Dispatch was alerted at 5:53 a.m., and Salt...
kjzz.com
No injuries after 60 mph winds blow over semi truck in southern Utah
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Winds blowing 60 miles per hour knocked over a semi truck just north of Cedar City as a High Wind Warning was in effect for the area. The warning applied to Beaver, Iron and Tooele counties on Sunday through 8 p.m. Trooper Tucker with...
kslnewsradio.com
UHP urging drivers to be prepared for winter conditions as storm hits Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm is moving through Utah, and the Utah Highway Patrol is reminding people to be mindful while driving. The UHP said they are ready to deal with any weather situations that might show up during the day. Trooper Kelley Jensen said drivers can...
ksl.com
1 injured, 1 taken into custody after Eagle Mountain standoff
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — One person was shot and injured and another is in custody following a standoff after police responded to a domestic dispute Monday in an Eagle Mountain neighborhood. Sgt. Spencer Cannon from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders got a call around 2 p.m. about...
UHP reports 284 deadly crashes in 2022 so far
Utah Highway Patrol has released its data on crashes and traffic stops throughout the state so far this year.
kslnewsradio.com
Two-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 creates heavy delays
SALT LAKE CITY — A two-vehicle crash Friday evening on westbound I-80 near 1300 East created significant delays, according to UDOT. The Utah Highway Patrol says the crash blocked the left two lanes. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. During the...
KUTV
Dash cam shows moment oil tanker slams into crashed vehicle, spilling oil across I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — ew video shared with 2News shows the catalyst for an issue that was plaguing drivers traveling northbound on I-15 from Utah to Salt Lake county all day Thursday. Jesse Kelley, who was driving through Draper just as the crash happened, shared video from his truck's...
ABC 4
Ogden resident displaced after house fire on Laine Ave.
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden resident has been displaced after a structure fire in the 2100 block of Laine Ave. near 21st, according to firefighters. Crews responded shortly after 9 p.m., according to Ogden Fire Dpty. Chief Mike Slater. The single-family home had smoke and fire coming from inside the home. Slater said the fire was put out in short fashion, but the home’s resident is now displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
18-year-old Oregon woman passes away after tubing accident at Deer Valley
A woman staying at Deer Valley died over the weekend following a tubing accident on the mountain after hours. According to Deer Valley spokeswoman Emily Summers, the incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday night. The woman, an 18-year-old from Oregon, was tubing with friends and collided with one of...
Two victims taken to hospital after shots fired on Redwood Rd. Saturday morning
Two people are in local hospitals after shots were fired in the 200 block of N. Redwood Rd. early this morning, Dec. 10. at around 1 a.m.
KUTV
Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front
Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
ksl.com
Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say
MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
ksl.com
Utah motorist shot after water bottle was thrown and a beard was tugged, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was shot in the chest Friday night during an argument between two motorists that involved a water bottle and one man's beard. Police say two pickup truck drivers were stopped at an intersection at 3500 South, just west of the I-215 overpass, just before 8 p.m. when police say one of the drivers, Kevin Steed, threw a water bottle at the other truck.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest man suspected in 2 downtown burglaries, including AG’s office
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a pair of burglaries in downtown Salt Lake City, including at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested Sunday for investigation of burglaries Nov. 25 at...
KSLTV
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
KSLTV
Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
