ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region

TREMONTON, Utah — More than 20 people were injured, some critically, when a shuttle bus overturned in wintry conditions on Interstate 84 west of Tremonton early Monday morning. A Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise to Salt Lake City was heading south on I-84 in the Bothwell...
TREMONTON, UT
Idaho State Journal

Bus crash near Idaho-Utah border sends 21 to hospital amid snowstorm

TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed on Interstate 84 in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement. ...
TREMONTON, UT
ksl.com

1 injured, 1 taken into custody after Eagle Mountain standoff

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — One person was shot and injured and another is in custody following a standoff after police responded to a domestic dispute Monday in an Eagle Mountain neighborhood. Sgt. Spencer Cannon from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders got a call around 2 p.m. about...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 creates heavy delays

SALT LAKE CITY — A two-vehicle crash Friday evening on westbound I-80 near 1300 East created significant delays, according to UDOT. The Utah Highway Patrol says the crash blocked the left two lanes. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. During the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Ogden resident displaced after house fire on Laine Ave.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden resident has been displaced after a structure fire in the 2100 block of Laine Ave. near 21st, according to firefighters. Crews responded shortly after 9 p.m., according to Ogden Fire Dpty. Chief Mike Slater. The single-family home had smoke and fire coming from inside the home. Slater said the fire was put out in short fashion, but the home’s resident is now displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say

MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

Utah motorist shot after water bottle was thrown and a beard was tugged, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was shot in the chest Friday night during an argument between two motorists that involved a water bottle and one man's beard. Police say two pickup truck drivers were stopped at an intersection at 3500 South, just west of the I-215 overpass, just before 8 p.m. when police say one of the drivers, Kevin Steed, threw a water bottle at the other truck.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman

RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
RIVERTON, UT
KSLTV

Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy