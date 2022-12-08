It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Reads) GIVEAWAY: It Came Upon a Midnight Shear (+ guest post)

Read full article on original website
What Christmas Looked (And Tasted!) Like Over The Last 80 Years
Since New Year’s is all about making resolutions and looking forward, during the Christmas holiday season, we’re all about indulging in some good old-fashioned nostalgia. The traditions we take part in, the decorations we hold onto forever, the recipes we can't imagine not making—December is the perfect time to remember all the great, wacky, and memorable holidays we had growing up and why we loved them. Though every year we get excited to incorporate new trends and customs into our celebrations, year after year we find that the true magic of this season lies in our memories. That's why we couldn't think of a more fun trip down memory lane than recalling what Christmas was like over the past few decades, from the good to the very, shall we say, questionable.
50 Cheery, Heartfelt Ways to Sign a Christmas Card This Holiday Season
Making a Christmas card that satisfies everyone in your family is hard enough as it is. Thankfully, we now have digital programs for building holiday cards that are fun and intuitive. But still, picking the right photo, color correcting, picking a design, writing out a genuine, thoughtful message or Christmas wish, and addressing all of these envelopes can all take a lot of effort. Then, when you’re almost all done, you still have to pick a proper sign-off! Will this suffering never end?
People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for
We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
30 Stocking Stuffers for Under $10 (That People Actually Want)
Christmas is coming soon. And although you might have gifts to place beneath the tree, what about the stockings? Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowMore: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes...
Christmas carolers sing and march around sleeping teen girl at 3 a.m. without waking her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother grew up in the same predominantly Roman Catholic Portuguese neighborhood I did, nearly three decades later. Of course, there were many differences by the time I was born. For example, Christmas caroling was popular in the neighborhood when my mother grew up; I've never even seen a Christmas caroler except on television and in movies.
Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Every December Day 'Til Christmas
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a parental truth universally acknowledged that Elf on the Shelf is the bane of so many holiday seasons. But alas, here we are at the start of December — and for many parents, that means you’ve brought out the Elfie. Maybe you have a love-hate relationship (or, OK, a hate-hate relationship) with the wily little guy. But chances are, your kids love him. And hey, the internet loves him. He’s basically the best thing to happen to holiday mischief...
Enter to WIN ~ Christmas in Color Giveaway
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Falling for Christmas’ looks included a ‘nod’ to ‘Mean Girls’
Lindsay Lohan is back — with a tribute to her past. In “Falling for Christmas,” her first major movie role in nearly a decade, the early aughts fave plays Sierra Belmont, a spoiled hotel heiress who tumbles down a mountain and ends up with amnesia — and although the sweet love story will warm the hearts of Netflix fans, her fabulous style has also wowed viewers. “She is essentially playing two completely different characters, which gave us a lot of creative freedom,” the movie’s costume designer, Emerson Alvarez, told Page Six Style. In true Christmas movie fashion, Lohan’s character falls in love with...
Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Store All Your Christmas Cards
Don't blame us if you keep this up year-round!
12 Stocking Stuffers That Your Kids Will Go Crazy Over
Stocking stuffers usually aren’t high up on a parent’s priority list. When it comes to the holidays, you’re more concerned with planning the big dinner menu, decorating the house, and shopping for what is actually on your child’s wishlist. Stocking stuffers seem like a problem for future you. Unfortunately, you might need to put them higher on your to-do list this year. With shipping delays and labor shortages, you should order them now, so they arrive before Santa does. To help you out, we rounded up the best stocking stuffers for kids. Everything on our list below costs less than $30,...
This Rooster Christmas Wreath Will Make Your Door Distinctive And Fun—And It’s 80% Off
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Your Christmas wreath is an essential part of your holiday decor. You can string...
What Is The Single Most Iconic Dance Number In Any Movie Or TV Show?
For those of us who've been watching that Wednesday scene on repeat.
I can’t afford Christmas presents — so I’m telling my kids Santa isn’t real
This family will not be having a holly, jolly Christmas. A mother of four has been forced to dash her children’s dreams after realizing she couldn’t afford presents this holiday season. She might have to reveal every parent’s best-kept secret: Santa isn’t real. Rachel Cameron, whose kids are all under the age of 10, explained her financial woes, giving herself the ultimatum to cut back on grocery shopping expenses or pay her bills in a risky “bill roulette” as she struggles to make ends meet. The 30-year-old — who shares tales of young motherhood on TikTok — pleaded for advice online, asking other...
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
Fit For Christmas Star Amanda Kloots Shares How The Loss Of Husband Nick Cordero Inspired Her To Create A Christmas Movie
Amanda Kloots stars in the CBS holiday movie Fit for Christmas, and has opened up about how the loss of her husband inspired her.
The 8 best matching Christmas pajamas for your festive family
Matching Christmas pajamas for the family are the best way to get into the holiday spirit. Check out the best sets from Old Navy, Amazon and more.
HelloFresh Is Offering a Buddy the Elf Meal Kit Just in Time for Christmas
Cue the Christmas movies and pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate because we found the sweetest way to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear. HelloFresh is offering a Buddy the Elf meal kit featuring his iconic spaghetti (you know, the one with chocolate syrup and candy all over). It’s quite literally the sweetest way to enjoy the holiday tradition of watching Elf this season. Here’s everything you need to know about the yummy meal kit.
Guest Post (and a Giveaway!): Regina Jennings & Engaging Deception
I’m so delighted today to welcome Regina Jennings to the blog to give us an inside look at the setting of her new historical romance, Engaging Deception!. GENRE: Inspirational Historical Romance / Romantic Comedy. PUBLISHER: Bethany House. RELEASE DATE: December 13, 2022. PAGES: 320. A lively competition draws her...
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 1 – Bone’s Christmas Delights…
We did it last year and it’s time to do it all over again – 25 Christmas comics for the 25 days of Advent… it’s the Comicon Advent Calendar 2022…. Right then, it’s the 1st of December, time to unveil the first Comicon Advent calendar comic of the year… and it’s time for a very special holiday comic from Jeff Smith’s Bone.
