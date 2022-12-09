Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Guatemalan Court Approves Sending Detained Renowned Journalist to Trial
GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A Guatemalan court decided on Thursday to take to trial a case against a well-known Guatemalan journalist who was arrested four months ago on charges of money laundering, influence peddling and blackmail. Jose Ruben Zamora Marroquin, an outspoken government critic, was detained in late July after...
Riot police oust migrants from second camp near Rio Grande
For a second consecutive day, Mexican police in riot gear removed Venezuelan migrants from a makeshift camp near the Rio Grande.
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
The revelation comes weeks after the paramilitary group's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riot.
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
Author Owen Matthews tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria what he noticed about the Russian people after a recent trip to the country's capital.
Mexico authorizes U.S. seizure of drug lord Caro Quintero's property
MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A Mexican court has authorized the United States to seize drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero's assets in Mexico, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.
Peru's ousted president may have been drugged: ex-aide
Pedro Castillo's former chief of staff said Friday that the Peruvian ex-president "could have been induced" by drugs to dissolve Congress and does not remember delivering the national address that led to his downfall. Bellido, who was Castillo's first chief of staff in 2021, posted a photo of Castillo in detention, with the message "Be strong, President, the people will free you."
Unable to cross into U.S., Venezuelans file record number of refugee petitions in Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A record number of Venezuelan nationals is petitioning for refugee status in Mexico, the head of the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance says.
US News and World Report
Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
Trump news – live: Trump fails in key Mar-a-Lago lawsuit as Schiff confirms evidence of Jan 6 criminality
Donald Trump has failed in his latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of government documents at Mar-a-Lago, with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.The news is the latest blow to the former president’s multi-pronged but largely unsuccessful effort to slow down or end the probe, which he claims is a political witchhunt.Meanwhile, as the January 6 select committee prepares to release its final report next week, Congressman Adam Schiff, a panel member, yesterday confirmed that he and his colleagues on the panel are in agreement that they...
US News and World Report
Pressure Mounts in Giant Mexican Migrant Camp as U.S. Expulsions Ruled Unlawful
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants are camping in squalid conditions in a remote southern Mexican town after U.S. and Mexican authorities implemented new policies aimed at stemming the illegal flow of Venezuelans into the United States. Located on a muddy sports field in San Pedro Tapanatepec...
Peru’s president ousted and arrested after he seeks to dissolve Congress in political crisis
The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became the first female leader in...
Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum
Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
US News and World Report
Free-Speech Group Article 19 Says Mexico Members Have Been Threatened
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - International free-speech organization Article 19 on Thursday said some of its Mexican members had received death threats and were subjected to thefts and spying during 2022, the deadliest year on record for journalists in the country. Leopoldo Maldonado, Article 19's Mexico and Central America director, said...
Peru’s president Pedro Castillo removed from office by Congress and accused of sedition
Peruvian president Pedro Castillo has been removed from office after trying to dissolve Congress to avoid impeachment over corruption allegations. He was replaced by his vice president Dina Boluarte, who becomes the Andean nation’s first-ever female leader, inheriting a highly unstable political arena.Mr Castillo lasted one year and four months in the job, facing fierce opposition in a fractious legislature that twice before moved to impeach him before Wednesday’s successful ousting.The Congress voted 101-6 to remove the socialist from office for reasons of “permanent moral incapacity”, a charge that finally stuck on the third attempt.In a desperate attempt to cling...
Peru's Castillo detained in same jail as ex-leader Fujimori, source says
LIMA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ousted Peruvian leader Pedro Castillo has been detained in a police prison in Lima where another former president, Alberto Fujimori, is also being held, a judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Police raid more EU Parliament offices in corruption probe
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian police conducted more raids at European Parliament offices Monday as the legislature's president pledged to launch an internal investigation into corruption allegations and the bloc's top official called for the creation of an EU-wide independent ethics body. Prosecutors investigating alleged influence peddling by a Gulf...
Citrus County Chronicle
High court won't hear Title IX case involving Michigan State
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won't take the plunge into a dispute over Michigan State University's decision to end its swimming-and-diving teams, a decision female athletes sued over. The case was one of many the high court rejected Monday. As is typical, the justices didn't comment...
France 24
Guatemala court sentences former President Perez in corruption trial
A Guatemalan court on Wednesday sentenced both former President Otto Perez and his vice president, Roxana Baldetti, to 16 years in prison each in a graft case years after explosive corruption revelations forced the two out of office early and into prison. The pair were found guilty of illicit association...
Comments / 0