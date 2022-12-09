CORVALLIS, Ore. -- It's a project the public has been pushing for and now, it's finally in motion. The Benton County Justice System will get a much needed overhaul after a study in 2018 found it was in need of upgrades. It will start with adding new buildings such as a new courthouse, a new District Attorney’s office, and a repurposing of the original historic courthouse. Also included in the list of improvements is a new correctional facility and sheriff’s offices.

BENTON COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO