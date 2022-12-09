Read full article on original website
Oregon State, Jonathan Smith agree to new contract
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith has agreed to terms for a new contact Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes announced Sunday. “Coach Smith has taken the Oregon State football program to new heights, and we knew it was important to reward him and...
Retired marines walking coast-to-coast for charity arrive in Oregon
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Three retired U.S. Marines are nearing the end of a journey across the breadth of the country to raise awareness and funds to bring back missing soldiers from abroad. On June 6, Sergeant Major Coleman Kinzer and Sergeant Major Justin LeHew set off from Boston, Massachusetts...
High school student pushes for lower Oregon voting age
BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- One McKenzie High School student is working with Oregon state legislature to introduce a new bill to lower the voting age to 16. Devon Lawson, a sophomore at McKenzie River Community School, argues lowering the voting age would help in a lot of ways. This includes boosting community engagement, increasing voter turnout, and promoting civic education.
New Eugene YMCA in the works
EUGENE, Ore. -- Six months after construction started, walls at the new YMCA location are going up for a facility that Y officials say will better serve the needs of the community. December marks six months since construction of the new YMCA at 24th Street and Hilyard Street started back...
Roseburg warming center to open for the week
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- With frigid temperatures in the forecast for Roseburg in the coming nights, city officials have announced that a warming shelter will be opened for those without shelter each night between December 12 and December 16. According to the National Weather Service, nightly lows in the Roseburg area...
Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Beltline near Coburg Road
EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash that shut down all eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Coburg Road exit Saturday was the result of someone driving the wrong way, according to Eugene Police Department. The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. on December 10 and quickly affected traffic. According to...
Lyons woman brings community together with gingerbread house tradition
LYONS, Oregon — For 26 years, Jackie Kirkpatrick has opened her home to friends, family and neighbors to decorate gingerbread houses. What started in 1996 with one party and a couple of guests, has grown into five parties, 60 gingerbread houses and one reason to do it. “It's fun!”...
Benton County Justice System overhaul to move forward with $100 million budget
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- It's a project the public has been pushing for and now, it's finally in motion. The Benton County Justice System will get a much needed overhaul after a study in 2018 found it was in need of upgrades. It will start with adding new buildings such as a new courthouse, a new District Attorney’s office, and a repurposing of the original historic courthouse. Also included in the list of improvements is a new correctional facility and sheriff’s offices.
Eugene church to give away free tents for homeless on Christmas
EUGENE, Ore.-- Alluvium Church is giving away free tents, sleeping bags and clothes for the homeless community on Christmas Day. Organizers at the church said the event comes off the success of their Thanksgiving food drive. "Christmas coincides with our free market, 1-3 every Sunday, here at Alluvium," said art...
