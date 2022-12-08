ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.

Photo byAshish Gupta from Noida, India, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
Full Circle Everest Broke Barriers on the World’s Highest Peak

Philip Henderson sounds exhausted. “I’ve been busy,” he says, his voice cracking over the phone. “But good busy.”. Henderson, the 59-year-old team leader of Full Circle Everest, is driving back to his home in Cortez, Colorado, after speaking to members of the Rotary Club in nearby Durango. It’s late August, nearly three months since his team made international headlines by becoming the first all-Black expedition to reach the highest point on the planet. Since then, Henderson and his teammates have received a flood of interview requests. He tries not to turn any of them down.
Rolling red carpet to Africans, US warns of 'destabilizing' China, Russia

The United States warned Tuesday that China and Russia were destabilizing Africa with their growing inroads as it rolled out the red carpet to the continent's leaders and pledged billions of dollars in support. In the eight ensuing years, China's investment in Africa has consistently outpaced that of the United States, with countries brushing aside US warnings that Beijing's billions in infrastructure spending could put them in long-term arrears.
James Monroe Thorington Was First Rockies Guidebook Author

American James Monroe Thorington first visited the Canadian Rockies in 1914. He became a prominent mountaineer who climbed 52 first ascents in the Rockies and Selkirks. Following explorations and numerous first ascents by Collie in the first decade of the twentieth century, the area around the Columbia Icefield had been ignored for some time until Thorington’s visits.
A Gentle Person in a Hard Industry: Cata Feer, Costa-Rica-Born Model Turned Influencer, On Bringing Positivity to People

Fashion modeling is a cutthroat world where too many suitors compete for a limited number of places in the limelight, which makes it a hard industry for new entrants. Would-be hopefuls come from near and far, their looks, posture, color of skin, and eye types reflecting mankind’s ethnic and cultural diversity. Each model is unique and deserves kudos for the efforts made to get where they are in this business. Meet Cata Freer, a model turned influencer and entrepreneur, born and raised in Costa Rica. Costa Rica is deemed the “world’s happiest country” for a reason, an exotique tica with unforgettable looks, and an outgoing and well-wishing personality. She sees her mission in bringing that tropical Costa-Rican personality and looks to the US, sharing her positivity with others. Cata’s way to modeling was natural as she was surrounded by models in her family from childhood with many aunts who were models. However, her journey was not altogether smooth.
In the Austrian Alps, dreading the day the cows stop coming home

Cattle in the Austrian Alps play a crucial role in making these mountains look the way they do today © Lukas Bezila / Lonely Planet. The Almabtrieb is both a prized tradition among Alpine farmers and a well-loved spectacle among tourists. But climate change and shifting economics are contributing to an uncertain future.
Shawn Raboutou Tries Burden of Dreams – World’s First V17

In 2016, Nalle Hukkataival made the first ascent of the “Lappnor Project” in Finland and officially named it Burden of Dreams V17 (9A). The hard problem had been attempted by some of the world’s best boulderers, and it took Hukkataival four years. Since Hukkataival ascent, several other...
False Morel Mushrooms: A Complete Guide

If you’re interested in the wonderful world of foraging edible mushrooms, you may be familiar with the delicious and unique-looking morel mushrooms. However, look-alikes exist – aptly named false morels – that can trick the untrained eye into thinking you’ve found a true morel. So, in...
Antenna maker Anywaves plots aggressive US expansion

TAMPA, Fla. — French satellite antenna maker Anywaves said Dec. 8 it has raised around $3 million to help capture more business from U.S. customers. Anywaves CEO Nicolas Capet said the funds from French investor Ylliade Groupe enable the company to accelerate sales and marketing efforts in the United States, where only 10% of its customers are currently based.
Concrete Roof Crack Climbed in Squamish

In late November, Squamish-based pro climber Bronwyn Hodgins sent the epic Necronomicon 5.13d/14a roof crack in Utah’s Canyonlands. To prepare for the climb, she found an interesting training method in Squamish before leaving for her trip down south. Her and her friend Pim Shaitosa, climber and photographer, found an incredibly long, thin-hands concrete roof crack on the underside of a local bridge.
Ginkgo: De-Stinking an Ancient Delicacy

In New York City, there are street tree seasons that smell very good—like early summer, when lindens are in bloom. And there are seasons that can smell very, very bad: Fall, and ginkgo trees dropping fruit. And this is true wherever female ginkgo trees grow. These ancient trees, some of the oldest organisms on earth, were the familiars of dinosaurs, which they outlasted. They are unique in several ways, and the stench of their broken, autumn-ripe fruit is just one of their mysteries (for whom was the putrid smell an irresistible call to feast?). Within their yellow pulp, protected inside a pistachio-like shell, is their delicious, sought-after kernel, a functional food in East Asia for millennia.
List of Best Palm Fruits | Fruits From Palm Trees

Check out the exclusive List of Best Palm Fruits that we bet you didn’t know! Some of them grow the most delicious ones!. Fruits From Palm Trees are used in a variety of ways. If you don’t know much about them, then our List of Best Palm Fruits will help you out!
The Greatest Military Geniuses in History

Throughout history, a disproportionate share of legends and stories have been about military leaders who defied the odds and used their genius to secure victory. From those early stories, through modern day, there have been kings, admirals, generals, and conquerors who are revered as tactical geniuses. A number of these men and women died during […]
The Saami: Reindeer People of the North

Carolyn Emerick writes about the history, myth, and folklore of Northwestern Europe. The Saami, also spelt Sami, have lived in the far north of Scandinavia for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Although they have been neighbors to the Old Norse for centuries, whose presence in the region pre-dates the Saami, they are a different ethnic group entirely.
First Drive: This Reimagined 1950s Austin-Healey Lets You Relive the Golden Age of British Motoring

Launched in 1952, the Austin-Healey 100 heralded a golden age for British sports cars. While America gorged on chrome and tail fins, Brits got their kicks in affordable roadsters such as the Healey, MGA, Triumph TR2 and Lotus 7. These traditional cars distilled driving to the basics, with a stick shift, rear-wheel drive and just enough power to have fun.  A modern take on the “Healey Hundred”—named after its ability to reach 100 mph—needs to strike a delicate balance, then. Shoehorning in a V-8, widening the track or fitting rubber-band tires would miss the point. Perhaps that’s why aspiring luxury brand...
Why I – a 20-something man – chose to go on holiday with a group of middle-aged women

This was the first question I received every time I told people about my holiday plans. My friends, my colleagues, my parents... no one could quite believe that I, a chap in my 20s, would ever wish to spend a week listening to lectures in a hotel library with a bunch of middle-aged folk – most of them women. Not only that, but these lectures were hardly targeted at your typical young male. The theme would be the role of women in Greek mythology. The Inbetweeners Movie it was not.
7 Famous Viking Queens & Female Warriors [Updated]

Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Famous Viking Queens & Female Warriors of History & Legend. Many aspects of Viking...

