A sampling of Kent Police incidents Nov. 9 to Dec. 5:. Attempted carjacking: 2:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to an attempted carjacking and robbery at 7-Eleven, 10255 SE 240th St. SE. A man went inside to pay for gas with cash and on his way back to his vehicle he was confronted by four suspects wearing masks. One of the suspects pushed the man to the ground and they started to assault him. The suspects were able to get the man’s wallet which contained $600, and the man was able to escape the assault by getting into his vehicle. The suspects fled in a separate vehicle.

KENT, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO