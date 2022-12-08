49ers’ Talanoa Hufanga’s first major purchase ahead of his first big paycheck was a broken jet ski from a South Central LA tire shop

Read full article on original website
Mdwash33
4d ago
Either the author didn't proofread, or was taking a shot at Venus Williams, "Venus Williams literally bought nothing when she won his first Grand Slam Title..." 🤦🏽♂️
Reply
3
Related
Sporting News
Broadcast catches Browns rookie kicker Cade York pleading to kick 67-yard field goal before half vs. Bengals
To get to the NFL, players have to have a lot of faith in themselves. But it seems no one believes in himself more than Browns rookie kicker Cade York, who really wanted to attempt a field goal of more than 65 yards against the Bengals before the half. After...
Russell Wilson knocked out of Broncos loss to Chiefs with concussion
Russell Wilson was leading a Denver charge on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos were down 27-0 at one point and closed to within 27-21 before Kansas City scored to go up 13. Wilson then had Denver on the march again when he scrambled toward the goal line...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Comments / 13