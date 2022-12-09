Read full article on original website
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
UNC CB transfer Tony Grimes entertaining interest from several Power Five programs in portal
North Carolina cornerback transfer Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit, was one of the most talented players to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week. Since then, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn reports that several Power Five programs have reached out to Grimes and his family with interest. The former UNC cornerback does not appear to be nearing a decision, Dohn said on the "College Football Recruiting Show" with 247Sports' Emily Proud and Blair Angulo.
Devin Carter opts out of bowl game, no decision on future
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State wide receiver Devin Carter is the lone player who has opted out of the Duke's Mayo Bowl for the Wolfpack, but the rest of his future is unclear at this time. During a press conference on Monday afternoon, NC State head coach Dave Doeren was...
Citadel at UNC Preview
ESPN2 (Derek Jones, Perry Clark) “You have to cut the cord from what happened last year. And I think in some ways, we haven’t done that. And I felt like today we took a step forward in doing that. You have to focus on what is real, and what is real is this team, this team’s preparation and how good this team can be. You have to put previous years in their proper place in order to move forward.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis, after the Tar Heels’ victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Duke lands commitment from highly coveted Miami DB transfer Al Blades
Duke Football has landed a commitment from Miami Defensive Back transfer Al Blades, the player announced on social media today. Blades was a fifth-year junior with the Hurricanes, where his dad starred in college. He appeared in 11 games with one start, totaling 11 tackles and one pass breakup this...
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination
Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
Indiana men's soccer vs. Syracuse - National Championship live thread
Indiana men's soccer's quest for a ninth national championship hangs in the balance tonight in the College Cup final. Standing in the Hoosiers' way are the No. 3 seed Syracuse Orange, making their first-ever appearance in the national championship game. First kick is set for 6 p.m. ET at WakeMed...
Soak It In: UNC Teammates Drench Jalen Washington After Freshman’s Debut
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Jalen Washington pulled at his wet No. 13 jersey to show just how soaked it was after North Carolina’s 75-59 victory over visiting Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. “They threw a bunch of water on me,” the freshman forward said, wearing a wide smile....
2023 TE David Clement discusses Syracuse commitment
David Clement is a tight end from Christian Brothers Academy in Albany, New York. He announced his commitment to Syracuse back in March. Clement is one of many 2023 Syracuse.
