Raleigh, NC

UNC CB transfer Tony Grimes entertaining interest from several Power Five programs in portal

North Carolina cornerback transfer Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit, was one of the most talented players to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week. Since then, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn reports that several Power Five programs have reached out to Grimes and his family with interest. The former UNC cornerback does not appear to be nearing a decision, Dohn said on the "College Football Recruiting Show" with 247Sports' Emily Proud and Blair Angulo.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Citadel at UNC Preview

ESPN2 (Derek Jones, Perry Clark) “You have to cut the cord from what happened last year. And I think in some ways, we haven’t done that. And I felt like today we took a step forward in doing that. You have to focus on what is real, and what is real is this team, this team’s preparation and how good this team can be. You have to put previous years in their proper place in order to move forward.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis, after the Tar Heels’ victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination

Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
