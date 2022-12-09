Read full article on original website
Woman dead, man charged after fatal shooting in Oliver Springs
Authorities are working a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs Monday that left one woman dead and one man in custody.
WBIR
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Knoxville 15-year-old
The TBI said Donovan Smith has a medical condition and is believed to be without his medication. If you see him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
WBIR
Cumberland County creates safe space for kids appearing in court
Before, children would wait on wooden benches and watch the people they testify against walk past. Now, they're able to wait in a secluded safe space.
WTVC
Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night
DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody after fleeing a car crash scene with a child in the car, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Officers arrived on Pleasant Ridge Road Saturday around 6:15 p.m., the report said. While there, officers spoke with witnesses who said that Steven Clabough, 38, was driving along the road when he crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car in a head-on crash. The report went on to say that Clabough got out of the car and tried to run on foot from the scene.
fox17.com
Knox County man charged with raping a child under 13 years old
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Knox County man has been charged for raping a child younger than 13, say police. James Coley was arrested on Thursday on three counts. His other two charges are aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor. Sheriff Farris stated, “Although saddened by...
mymix1041.com
Lawsuit filed against McMinn County deputy accused of killing dogs while searching home
From Local 3 News: A federal lawsuit has been filed against McMinn County, Sheriff Joe Guy, and Deputy Dalton Townsend. The lawsuit claims Deputy Townsend killed two dogs while searching the home of Erin Johnson, Adriana Wilkins, and Matthew Able. The lawsuit says the sheriff’s office was acting on a...
KPD warns about online 'sextortion,' where criminals try to extort graphic images from minors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department posted a video on social media warning people about online "sextortion," a kind of crime they said is happening across the U.S. Sextortion is when an adult pressures minors to make explicit images of themselves or threatens to share graphic photos from...
WBIR
KPD: No shooting at West Towne Mall on Saturday
Knoxville Police confirmed those shooting rumors are not true. KPD said the sound heard was related to a construction crew inside the mall.
mymix1041.com
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms one dead, one in custody in fatal stabbing
UAS (Drone) Unit. Deputies say one individual was found deceased at the scene. After a ground search lasting approximately 1.5 hours, the suspect who ran from the residence was captured by HCSO personnel. The suspect, Sean Little (Born 1984), has been arrested in connection to the incident and charged with...
The Vanished | David McAfee missing after his iPhone detected car crash that didn't appear to happen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a month since a beloved husband and father of three children disappeared. David McAfee was last seen on October 28, according to members of his family. "People don't just walk off the face of the Earth," said Melissa Gumm, his mother. "My son has...
New details in Jasmine Pace’s murder revealed during accused killer’s bond hearing
In a Hamilton County courtroom, the family of Jasmine Pace came face-to-face with her accused killer and learned haunting details about how her body was discovered.
Another Teenager Arrested for School Threat in Warren County
On December 5, Lieutenant Jody Cavanaugh of the McMinnville Police Department obtained information of a possible threat of mass violence at Boyd Christian School located on Morrison Street in McMinnville. He then contacted Det. Lt. Tony Jenkins and Det. Sgt. Todd Rowland and began a thorough investigation into the allegations.
WTVC
Bomb threat made on Hamilton County school bus Monday, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A bomb threat was made on a Hamilton County Department of Education school bus Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. HCSO located the bus and evacuated it so deputies could search it. They say no threat was found. HCSO says there is no threat...
fox17.com
Man arrested for death of 2-year-old child at Putnam County home
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — A man was charged for death of a 2-year-old child who died in the hospital after suffering from blunt force trauma related injuries. On May 4, a Putnam County detective responded to a call at a residence on Dodson Branch Highway regarding a child who was found unconscious, Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) reported.
Tennessee couple charged after baby tests positive for meth, fentanyl
Investigators in Tennessee have arrested a couple after a 4-month-old was exposed to both methamphetamine and fentanyl.
bbbtv12.com
Domestic Leaves One Dead, One in Custody
Update 4:30pm – Press release from District Attorney General Dave Clark:. At about 6:30 this morning the Oliver Springs Police Department received a report of violence at 192 Midway Road in Oliver Springs. Officers responded to the scene to find Janice Newport (DOB 11/11/70) deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and Nathan Newport (DOB 11/22/62) in the home armed and refusing to come out. Mr. Newport eventually surrendered and was placed into custody.
WTVC
Jasmine Pace's remains found inside trash bags stuffed in suitcase, officer testifies
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Warning: The details in this story are disturbing. Jason Chen's bond hearing revealed gruesome new details in the Jasmine Pace's death, including that she was stabbed a total of 60 times, according to Hamilton County's medical examiner. First, how the hearing ended: A judge set...
Tennessee man charged with murder in connection with toddler’s death
A Putnam County man has been charged with murder after a toddler was found dead.
WTVCFOX
Brainerd High student arrested, found with firearm and marijuana, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Brainerd High School student was arrested Monday after police found the student had a firearm and marijuana stashed in a chip bag, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. HCSO says a teacher at the school smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the...
