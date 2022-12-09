ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, TN

WTVC

Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night

DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
DAYTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody after fleeing a car crash scene with a child in the car, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Officers arrived on Pleasant Ridge Road Saturday around 6:15 p.m., the report said. While there, officers spoke with witnesses who said that Steven Clabough, 38, was driving along the road when he crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car in a head-on crash. The report went on to say that Clabough got out of the car and tried to run on foot from the scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Knox County man charged with raping a child under 13 years old

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Knox County man has been charged for raping a child younger than 13, say police. James Coley was arrested on Thursday on three counts. His other two charges are aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor. Sheriff Farris stated, “Although saddened by...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Man arrested for death of 2-year-old child at Putnam County home

PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — A man was charged for death of a 2-year-old child who died in the hospital after suffering from blunt force trauma related injuries. On May 4, a Putnam County detective responded to a call at a residence on Dodson Branch Highway regarding a child who was found unconscious, Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) reported.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Domestic Leaves One Dead, One in Custody

Update 4:30pm – Press release from District Attorney General Dave Clark:. At about 6:30 this morning the Oliver Springs Police Department received a report of violence at 192 Midway Road in Oliver Springs. Officers responded to the scene to find Janice Newport (DOB 11/11/70) deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and Nathan Newport (DOB 11/22/62) in the home armed and refusing to come out. Mr. Newport eventually surrendered and was placed into custody.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN

