Happening today: Orange County church hosting free vaccination event
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for a place to get your child their school-required vaccines, or vaccines for yourself, you’re in luck. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is hosting a free vaccination event at the Christ the King Episcopal Church on Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Daytona Beach shipwreck is helping with post-Ian recovery
What is most likely a shipwreck from the 1800s has been uncovered in Daytona Beach by historic erosion brought about by two back-to-back hurricanes. The discovery is helping to bring international attention to an area hard-hit by the storms. Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding, wind damage and loss of life...
Developers look to ‘launch’ Volusia County into space program with new industrial park
EDGEWATER, Fla. — As the space program continues to grow along Florida’s Space Coast so does the demand for facilities to support launch efforts. A newly announced joint venture between Tampa-based Onicx Group and Aries Capital hopes to fill that need and bring the space program to Volusia County.
You Can Drive Through The Stars At This Magical Tunnel Of Lights In Florida During The Holidays
Holiday traditions come in all shapes and colors of glitter, but we each hold a few close to our hearts. Although Floridians may not wake up to a white and radiant blanket of snow-covered grass on December 25, Christmas can still be enjoyed in less wintry ways. For people in the Sunshine State, the best things about the end-of-year celebrations can be time spent with family, cheesy and wonderful Hallmark movies or even that feeling of holding Starbucks holiday cups.
Video shows woman allegedly abusing disabled man in her care at community center
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested earlier this month after video recorded last month showed her abusing a disabled man in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Detectives said someone called them Nov. 22 to...
Florida woman accused of abusing a disabled person in her care
A Florida woman has been accused of abusing a disabled man in her care. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was contacted on Nov. 22 for a report of a woman physically abusing a man at the Palm Coast Community Center. Deputies reviewed surveillance footage which showed a violent encounter between...
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
DeLand’s annual Operation Christmas Cheer brings toy and gifts to families this season
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The DeLand Police Athletic League, DeLand Police Department and Toys For Tots have partnered together to make the holidays brighter for the community. DeLand’s Operation Christmas Cheer is an annual event that helps local families in need with Christmas gifts. Throughout the week, DeLand...
Rare 8-Foot American Crocodile Spotted On Florida Beach
These reptiles aren't nearly as common as their relatives.
WMFE/WMFV expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida
Orlando, FL, Dec. 8, 2022 – WMFE FM/WMFV FM is expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida thanks to a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. WMFE News is one of only two newsrooms in Florida selected to host a Report for America corps member in in 2023 and will join an expanding network of some 220 newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program.
Windermere Boat Parade canceled
The Windermere Boat Parade has been canceled because of high water levels on Lake Butler and the Butler Chain of Lakes. Organizers were hoping water levels would recede in time for the annual holiday event, but the water still is too high to safely hold the parade. The event was...
April Groundbreaking for 100-Room Margaritaville Hotel in Flagler Beach, With Opening in Fall of 2024
Groundbreaking at the 100-room Margaritaville Hotel planned for the center of Flagler Beach is expected in April, and the hotel should open to iuts first guests in the fall of 2024, the city’s planning director, Larry Torino, said. The 65,000 square-foot building will be built in place of the...
Brevard County removes trees, foliage blocking view at Viera intersection
VIERA, Fla. — Some drivers say it was difficult to turn on to Stadium Parkway at Addison Drive in Viera because trees and tall grass in the median. “One of the biggest problems is, if you watch people coming across here, in order to see cars coming through that blind side over there, they have to come out on to the crosswalk,” Brevard County resident Harry Rogers said.
Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
UPDATE: Teenage girl reported missing in Daytona Beach located, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A girl reported missing in Daytona Beach has been found safe according to police. Daytona Beach police said the teenage girl who was reported missing has been located. Original report:. Police in Daytona Beach are seeking the public’s help to find a teenage girl who...
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping
Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
The purple street lights popping up all over Orlando area are ... a mistake
You may have noticed a great many purple streetlights popping up all around the Orlando area. They line John Young Parkway between Colonial and Princeton and can be seen in a variety of other locations across Central Florida. What’s more, those purple streetlights are popping up all across Florida and...
Brevard Sheriff: “Adults are back in charge” with new school disciplinary policy
(BREVARD COUNTY, FLA) — Days after the Brevard County School Board ousted the superintendent, plans are underway for a new school disciplinary policy in Brevard Public Schools. While standing outside…
Photos: Orlando District 5 Commissioner hosts drive-thru holiday food giveaway
Orlando District 5 Commissioner hosts drive-thru holiday giveaway The food drive included ham, turkey, fresh produce, dairy and non-perishable items. (WFTV/WFTV)
