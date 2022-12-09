ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla ‘Appalled’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Docuseries? Senior Royals Reportedly ‘Not Worried but Wearied’ With Netflix Documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries is expected to affect the royal family. According to a new report, King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, are not bothered, but they are tired of the Sussexes. How Did King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla React To Prince Harry And...
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Used Princess Diana for Netflix Docuseries? Sussexes Weaponize Late Princess of Wales to Elevate Prince William’s Sister-In-Law, Royal Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used shots and clips featuring Princess Diana in the trailer of their Netflix docuseries. One royal commentator claimed that they were "weaponizing" the late royal. Sussexes Used Princess Diana To Elevate Meghan Markle?. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got candid about their struggles when...
Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out

Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
Prince Harry’s Netflix Series Defies Prince William’s Wish About Diana’s ‘Panorama’ Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary has defied Prince William’s wishes that his mother’s interview with the BBC’s Panorama show should “never be aired again.” Princess Diana’s 1995 appearance on the show saw her detailing the breakdown of her relationship with her husband Charles, then the Prince of Wales, referring to Camilla, Queen Consort, in her now famous phrase: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” It later emerged that journalist Martin Bashir used forged bank statements to convince Diana to do the interview. In 2021, after a BBC investigation ruled that Bashir had used “deceitful behavior” to secure the interview, William said the episode brought him “indescribable sadness” and said the interview “holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again.” Nevertheless, the first episode of Harry & Meghan shows footage from the Panorama show, with Harry adding: “I think we all now know that she was deceived into giving the interview. But at the same time, she spoke the truth of her experience.”
Prince William, Kate Middleton Reunite With King Charles And Camilla For Carriage Procession

The new royal "Fab Four" joined forces Tuesday for the first state visit of King Charles' reign. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton in an elaborate horse-drawn carriage procession for the monarch's first state visit. They carried out a full ceremonial welcome for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Kate Middleton Stuns In Late Queen’s Earrings & Princess Margaret’s Tiara Ahead Of Harry & Meghan’s Netflix Doc

Royal behavior. Kate Middleton was pure elegance at a Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Princess of Wales, 40, stunned as she greeted guests besides her husband Prince William, 40, his father King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camila, 75. None of the royals seemed worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Netflix docuseries, which comes out Thursday, Dec. 8.

