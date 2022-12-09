Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary has defied Prince William’s wishes that his mother’s interview with the BBC’s Panorama show should “never be aired again.” Princess Diana’s 1995 appearance on the show saw her detailing the breakdown of her relationship with her husband Charles, then the Prince of Wales, referring to Camilla, Queen Consort, in her now famous phrase: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” It later emerged that journalist Martin Bashir used forged bank statements to convince Diana to do the interview. In 2021, after a BBC investigation ruled that Bashir had used “deceitful behavior” to secure the interview, William said the episode brought him “indescribable sadness” and said the interview “holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again.” Nevertheless, the first episode of Harry & Meghan shows footage from the Panorama show, with Harry adding: “I think we all now know that she was deceived into giving the interview. But at the same time, she spoke the truth of her experience.”

4 DAYS AGO