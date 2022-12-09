Bill filed to create rape, incest, medical emergency exception to Tennessee’s abortion ban

Read full article on original website
Fraudsters show vulnerability of Georgia's unemployment benefit system
(The Center Square) — Federal charges against eight people prosecutors say conspired to defraud Georgia out of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits shows the potential vulnerability of the state's systems. Georgia officials may find solace in the fact that the state is not alone when it comes to...
Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020
Originally published Dec. 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals...
Republicans insiders question direction of party in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a disastrous midterm election, they don’t see signs that the party is shifting its electoral or governing strategies away from contentious social issues like restricting abortion. Some party insiders say that trend is a bad sign for...
'Spirit of Idaho Women': New Idaho State Capitol sculpture honors women's suffrage, leadership
BOISE — Women in Idaho were granted the right to vote 24 years before women in the U.S. were granted that same right under the 19th Amendment. But it was not without struggle. The idea was first floated in 1871 by Democratic House Member Joseph Williams Morgan, but died without enough support, said Idaho First Lady, Teresa Little. By 1894, women such as Abigail Scott Dunaway had advocated for women to have the vote, and Idaho’s Legislature passed a constitutional amendment for review during the next election, Little said.
Youngkin sets date for Virginia special election
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday a special election following the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, will be Feb. 21. The election will fill Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, which was held by McEachin from 2017 until his death Nov. 28. McEachin died from complications of colorectal cancer less than three weeks after winning re-election, as previously reported by The Center Square. McEachin’s funeral was in Richmond last week.
Juul to pay settlement for targeting youth
Harrisburg, Pa. — The maker of an e-cigarette company must pay $38.8 million to Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday. The settlement with JUUL Labs is for violating Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law and jeopardizing the health of Pennsylvanians, in particular the young people that JUUL targeted with their products.
Indiana Senate accepting applications for page program
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2023 senate page program, according to state Sen. Dr. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo. Through the full-day program, students in grades 6-12 tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet their state senator.
Iowa gets over $70 million in opioid deal with Walgreens, CVS
DES MOINES — Tens of millions more dollars are headed to Iowa for opioid recovery and prevention services. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Monday that the state is expected to receive $70.3 million as part of an agreement with CVS and Walgreens for their role in the opioid crisis. The nation’s largest pharmacy chains have agreed to pay a combined $10.7 billion to settle allegations they ignored red flags over opioid painkiller prescriptions and failed to detect and prevent abuse and diversion of the drugs.
Lawmaker says Illinois has work to do for better senior care
(The Center Square) – While Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted his accomplishments during an event that benefits senior citizens, one state lawmaker says Illinois is not doing enough. The Chicago Housing Authority held the event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wacker Drive in Chicago over the weekend. The annual...
Nebraska hospital leaders sound alarm on hospital capacity
Leaders from Lincoln and Omaha hospitals are sounding the alarm about capacity in the face of a "tripledemic" of illnesses caused by COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. "Our hospitals are entering a very challenging time, and quite frankly, we need Nebraskans to help us with it," said Jeremy Nordquist,...
Michigan drops from 29th to 31st in economic report
(The Center Square) – A new report comparing the the state's economic conditions shows that other states in the nation are outpacing Michigan. A Business Leaders for Michigan report says the state’s economic competitiveness fell from 29th to 31st nationwide. The ranking measures gross domestic product per capita, median household income, business climate perception, education, labor force participation, net migration, poverty, and business creation.
Under the chandeliers: Yudichak completes dream of serving in state legislature
John Yudichak feels blessed to have served 24 years in the state Legislature, crediting his coal miner ancestors and their work ethic with paving the way for him to become a power broker in the Pennsylvania Capitol. “They worked underground so I could work under the chandeliers. I’m a very...
Illinois drivers can expect two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – Illinois drivers will see increased gasoline taxes next month, with another increase six months after that. Motor fuel prices in Illinois are down nearly 70 cents a gallon since this time last month. However, the state is set to increase the fuel tax Jan. 1 by 3.1 cents a gallon, for a total of 42.3 cents per gallon, second highest in the U.S. Another increase will occur in the summer on July 1.
Illinois among most expensive states to run Christmas lights
(The Center Square) – Illinoisans are paying more to run their Christmas lights this year than residents of other Midwest states, a new study reveals. The website HouseMethod.com shows the cost to run Christmas lights has increased 32% this year in Illinois from 2021, one of the biggest increases in the country.
It’s the people’s money: But lawmakers disagree on what to do with it
(The Center Square) – Two of the top lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol say the state’s record $6 billion surplus is “the people’s money,” but they don’t agree on much else. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Assembly Assistant Minority Leader Kalan Haywood sat down...
Home repair program gets state funding
State Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced that county governments across Pennsylvania can apply for funds through Gov. Tom Wolf’s new $120 million Whole-Home Repairs Program, which opened Monday, utilizing COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funding. “We’re pleased to announce that DCED is now...
UNT program scores $13 million grant to help businesses hire, promote workers with disabilities
In the future, federal and state programs that help businesses hire employees with disabilities for less than minimum wage will likely end. The University of North Texas’ Workplace Inclusion & Sustainable Employment group just landed a five-year grant from the Texas Workforce Commission for $12.7 million to help North Texas businesses to make more room for those employees. The program’s partnership with the commission will create Texas Beacons of Excellence, a program that will lead workers with disabilities into better-paying jobs with more opportunities for advancement.
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Could this be the year Idaho homeowners get help?
BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big focus of the upcoming legislative session that convenes Jan. 9.
Alabama broadband expansion program kicks off this week
(The Center Square) – Technical assistance for broadband expansion in Alabama is the focus of a series of meetings in the state. The Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance program kicked off Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey said, and will be offered in each of the state’s 67 counties. The program works to provide technical assistance to municipalities and other public stakeholders in the state who are working to ensure broadband is accessible to everyone.
'Into the 21st century': Idaho's historical markers are getting an update
T hroughout Idaho’s highways and byways, brown wooden signs call out to passersby, looking to tell stories of the past to those who will listen. The Idaho Highway Historical Marker Program is a distinctly recognizable joint project by the Idaho Historical Society and the Idaho Transportation Department. A few years ago a series of events occurred that changed the program forever.
