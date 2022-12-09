ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Malkin's late goal lifts Penguins past Stars 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The playoffs are still months away for Pittsburgh and Dallas. Yet they provided a glimpse of what likely awaits each of them in the spring, a time of year when space gets tight and open ice essentially vanishes. For two of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams, playing responsibly on the defensive end in December can be a challenge. But the Penguins played with grit and goaltending in a 2-1 victory over the Stars on Monday night that pushed their win streak to six. Evgeni Malkin’s flip into an essentially open net with 34 seconds remaining provided the difference. The Russian star pounced on a loose puck just in front of the Dallas crease and fired it by sprawled goaltender Jake Oettinger for the 79th game-winning goal of his career. “I know I have couple chances (earlier in the game),” Malkin said. “I almost have breakaway. I know it’s coming. (I just had to be patient) and use my chance.”
The Associated Press

Boldy has goal, assist to lift Wild to 2-1 win over Oilers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Freddy Gaudreau also scored, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Monday night. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots for his 10th win of the season for the Wild, who have won eight of 11. It is the 18th time in his career that Fleury has reached double-digit wins, tying Patrick Roy and Terry Sawchuk for second all-time behind Martin Brodeur (20). Connor McDavid had an assist on Zach Hyman’s goal for the Oilers, but his career-best seven-game goal-scoring streak ended. Stuart Skinner finished with 28 saves for Edmonton, which lost for just the third time in nine games. In addition to stopping McDavid in the final seconds as the Wild were killing a 6-on-4 power play for the final 51.3 seconds, Fleury had a big save about 7 minutes into the third period stopping Darnell Nurse’s shot as part of a 3-on-1 with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl after a giveaway by Matt Dumba.
