ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
Jus4Net

LBRY Says Company Will Be Dead Soon After Legal and SEC Debts

LBRY is a blockchain-based file-sharing and payment network used to support a video platform built to be an alternative to YouTube known as Odysee. The company behind LBRY has stated that it might not be around for long due to losing a court battle with the SEC earlier this month. In a tweet on Monday, November the twenty-eight, LBRY Inc. stated that it had been “killed by legal and SEC debts.” Even though the company might die, the company did state that the “LBRY protocol and blockchain will continue." What is interesting about this loss is that it is the conclusion of a year-long battle in the courtroom the company was having with the SEC. The CEO of LBRY Inc. Jeremy Kauffman told the cryptocurrency news website Decrypt that the company did not yet have a figure for the SEC fine but the SEC was pushing for twenty million United States dollars worth of penalties.
kitco.com

Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
cryptopotato.com

Goldman Sachs Explains How to Regulate Crypto After FTX

Goldman Sachs believes regulators should focus on crypto’s trusted, centralized entities – but not the blockchain. Goldman Sachs published a research note on Friday covering blockchain technology and the recent demise of the crypto exchange FTX. The investment banking giant believes regulation is “needed at the point of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy