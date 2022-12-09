Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Homeless man sleeping under I-15 ramp run over by SUV, critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A homeless man sleeping under an Interstate 15 off ramp was critically injured Monday when he was run over by the driver of an SUV looking for a place to park. Dispatch was alerted at 5:53 a.m., and Salt...
kslnewsradio.com
UHP urging drivers to be prepared for winter conditions as storm hits Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm is moving through Utah, and the Utah Highway Patrol is reminding people to be mindful while driving. The UHP said they are ready to deal with any weather situations that might show up during the day. Trooper Kelley Jensen said drivers can...
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
ksl.com
Oregon woman killed in tubing accident at Deer Valley
PARK CITY — An 18-year-old woman from Oregon died over the weekend from injuries sustained in a tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort, the resort announced Monday. On Saturday, the woman was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley.
ksl.com
Chase with carjacking suspect ends with police patrol car hit
MIDVALE — A man who police say has a "significant history of stealing vehicles" has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a woman and then getting into a chase with police that ended with a patrol car being hit. Ioelu Ioelu Toafe, 40, was arrested on Sunday for investigation of...
ksl.com
1 injured, 1 taken into custody after Eagle Mountain standoff
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — One person was shot and injured and another is in custody following a standoff after police responded to a domestic dispute Monday in an Eagle Mountain neighborhood. Sgt. Spencer Cannon from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders got a call around 2 p.m. about...
KUTV
UDOT urges drivers to stay off roads altogether ahead of incoming storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the incoming snow expected to make for some treacherous road conditions on Monday, UDOT is encouraging people to consider staying home and off the roads altogether. UDOT spokesman John Gleason told 2News on Sunday evening that crews were already out pre-treating the roads....
kslnewsradio.com
60 mph winds blows over semi-truck on I-15
IRON COUNTY, Utah — 60 mph winds blew over a semi-truck on I-15 Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the truck blew over just north of Cedar City, at milepost 41. See footage of the incident below:. Video credit: Max Jacobsen. Trooper Mikki Tucker, with Utah Highway...
ksl.com
Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say
MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
ksl.com
Utah school district announces Tuesday delays as wintry storm delivers more snow
SALT LAKE CITY — All Uintah School District schools will be delayed by two hours Tuesday morning as the final parts of a Utah snowstorm linger in the state. The delay includes all work schedules for district employees, district officials said in a statement Monday afternoon. They added that there will be no half-day kindergarten or Central Cove Preschool activities, though full-day kindergarten will be held. All classes will still be dismissed at their regular times in the afternoon.
Man dies in Cache Valley house fire
An 89-year-old man was found dead inside a home that caught fire Sunday morning in Lewiston, Cache County.
KSLTV
‘He just choked me out,’ Bluffdale teen recalls confrontation, before fatal police shooting
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Bluffdale teen says a man choked him, causing him to pass out, in an unprovoked attack on Saturday leading to a deadly police shooting. Easton Lyons, 17, was trying to get his friend’s attention by knocking on his window at their apartment complex, Beacon Hill Apartments. Lyons said another neighbor then put both his hands around his neck.
Two victims taken to hospital after shots fired on Redwood Rd. Saturday morning
Two people are in local hospitals after shots were fired in the 200 block of N. Redwood Rd. early this morning, Dec. 10. at around 1 a.m.
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after voyeuristic recordings found in his former Clearfield residence by current homeowner
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The former owner of a Clearfield residence has been jailed after the current owner found a hidden SD card containing recordings of people partially unclothed as they used the bathroom at the home. A 44-year-old suspect was booked into the...
18-year-old Oregon woman passes away after tubing accident at Deer Valley
A woman staying at Deer Valley died over the weekend following a tubing accident on the mountain after hours. According to Deer Valley spokeswoman Emily Summers, the incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday night. The woman, an 18-year-old from Oregon, was tubing with friends and collided with one of...
Multiple weather alerts ahead of Sunday storm
After a mostly calm Saturday where we saw very nice temperatures, we'll see a much different sort of day heading into Sunday.
KUTV
Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front
Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
KUTV
West Valley City road rage suspect booked, claims victim pulled out his beard
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have taken the suspect in the West Valley City road rage incident that occurred Friday evening on 3500 South near the I-215 overpass and ended with shots fired into custody as of Saturday morning. Authorities with the West Valley City Police Department...
ABC 4
National Weather Service updates winter weather alerts across Utah
UPDATE, 12/11/22. 4:38 p.m.: The National Weather Service has updated its Winter Weather Alerts for Northern Utah. A Winter Strom Warning has now been issued for the Wasatch Mountains including the areas of Mantua, Logan Summit, Alta, and Brighton. This new designation is in effect now and will remain in place until 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. During this time snow accumulation of 10 to 20 inches is likely with the possibility of 25″ in some areas. Winter driving conditions are expected on all mountain roads.
Gephardt Daily
New details revealed in arrest of suspect in Midvale stabbing, Amber Alert
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal details in the arrest of a man charged after a Midvale stabbing, vehicle theft and Amber Alert for the child in the car. Suspect Jonathan Moises Wauloxten Hidalgo, 20, has been charged on suspicion of:. Child kidnapping, a...
