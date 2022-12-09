SALT LAKE CITY — All Uintah School District schools will be delayed by two hours Tuesday morning as the final parts of a Utah snowstorm linger in the state. The delay includes all work schedules for district employees, district officials said in a statement Monday afternoon. They added that there will be no half-day kindergarten or Central Cove Preschool activities, though full-day kindergarten will be held. All classes will still be dismissed at their regular times in the afternoon.

