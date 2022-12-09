ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juab County, UT

ksl.com

Oregon woman killed in tubing accident at Deer Valley

PARK CITY — An 18-year-old woman from Oregon died over the weekend from injuries sustained in a tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort, the resort announced Monday. On Saturday, the woman was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley.
OREGON STATE
ksl.com

Chase with carjacking suspect ends with police patrol car hit

MIDVALE — A man who police say has a "significant history of stealing vehicles" has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a woman and then getting into a chase with police that ended with a patrol car being hit. Ioelu Ioelu Toafe, 40, was arrested on Sunday for investigation of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

1 injured, 1 taken into custody after Eagle Mountain standoff

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — One person was shot and injured and another is in custody following a standoff after police responded to a domestic dispute Monday in an Eagle Mountain neighborhood. Sgt. Spencer Cannon from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders got a call around 2 p.m. about...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

60 mph winds blows over semi-truck on I-15

IRON COUNTY, Utah — 60 mph winds blew over a semi-truck on I-15 Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the truck blew over just north of Cedar City, at milepost 41. See footage of the incident below:. Video credit: Max Jacobsen. Trooper Mikki Tucker, with Utah Highway...
CEDAR CITY, UT
ksl.com

Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say

MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

Utah school district announces Tuesday delays as wintry storm delivers more snow

SALT LAKE CITY — All Uintah School District schools will be delayed by two hours Tuesday morning as the final parts of a Utah snowstorm linger in the state. The delay includes all work schedules for district employees, district officials said in a statement Monday afternoon. They added that there will be no half-day kindergarten or Central Cove Preschool activities, though full-day kindergarten will be held. All classes will still be dismissed at their regular times in the afternoon.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT
ABC 4

National Weather Service updates winter weather alerts across Utah

UPDATE, 12/11/22. 4:38 p.m.: The National Weather Service has updated its Winter Weather Alerts for Northern Utah. A Winter Strom Warning has now been issued for the Wasatch Mountains including the areas of Mantua, Logan Summit, Alta, and Brighton. This new designation is in effect now and will remain in place until 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. During this time snow accumulation of 10 to 20 inches is likely with the possibility of 25″ in some areas. Winter driving conditions are expected on all mountain roads.
UTAH STATE

