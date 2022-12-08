Read full article on original website
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items
As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Zacks.com
4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much
Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of nearly 58% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of around 15%. Apart from a...
ABC Action News
Used car prices, demand dropping as high interest rates settle in
With interest rates continually rising, the wholesale cost of used cars continues to drop. According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Index, costs have dropped about 16% from January. The index uses pricing trends by wholesalers to determine costs. From November 2021 through November 2022, there has been a 12.4% drop in costs.
microcapdaily.com
Performance Drink Group (OTCMKTS: PDPG) Under Accumulation as New Controlling Shareholders Affect 300 million Share Reduction
Performance Drink Group (OTCMKTS: PDPG) is making an explosive move up the charts in recent trading rocketing up from well under a penny to recent highs of $0.03 per share. The stock started running in August of this year off its $0.0006 lows and formed a new over $0.003 before the recent runup into copperland.
Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback
Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?
With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...
mhwmag.com
Adina Starke joins Baldwin Technology as West Coast Regional Sales Manager
Baldwin Technology Co. Inc. has appointed Adina Starke, a seasoned print and packaging professional with wide-ranging expertise, as Regional Sales Leader for the West Coast. Baldwin Technology Company Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of innovative process-automation equipment, parts, service, and consumables for the printing, packaging, textile, plastic film extrusion, and corrugated industries. Starke will be responsible for all product sales to print and packaging professionals in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Alaska, and western Canada.
freightwaves.com
Descartes says customer supply chain investment still firm amid ‘cautious’ backdrop
Management from Canadian supply chain software-as-a-service provider Descartes said its customers are still leaning into supply chain solutions even as the macroeconomic environment has cooled. “What we’re seeing is while our customers are being cautious and they may be covering the brake on some other projects … they continue in...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Doubles Carvana Stake as Debt Restructuring Likliehood Rises
Morgan Stanley filed a 13G/A form with the SEC on Wednesday, revealing it doubled its Carvana Co (CVNA) stake to 13.1 million shares or 12.4% as the stock tumbled more than 40%. Shares hit a new low on Wednesday, trading down 43% at $3.85 a share. The shares have lost...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights VICI Properties, Mid-America Apartment Communities and Regency Centers
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: VICI Properties Inc. VICI, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA and Regency Centers Corp. REG.
Exxon plans to raise spending in 2023, boost share buybacks
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Thursday said it will lift capital spending next year by about 10%, to between $23 billion and $25 billion, and boost share buybacks.
NASDAQ
Cheniere Energy's (LNG) Vision Can Continue to Pay Off
Whenever a company or an individual acts on a vision of the future, there are usually pessimists who say that because something is what it is now, it will always be that way. They are the ones who said the internet was a fad, that mobile connectivity wasn’t practical, then that bitcoin at $250 was laughable and unsustainable. These unimaginative people create an environment where it is difficult for companies to make bold decisions, even when they clearly see a trend in their own industry.
mhwmag.com
Why your strategy isn’t working
Executives often spend months (sometimes years) putting together a strategy to grow their organization. However, these strategies are often abandoned, changed, or lose momentum within a year or less. Why? How is it that we spend so much time, money, resources, and effort in creating a strategy, which becomes proverbially obsolete once the rubber actually meets the road? Here are the top six reasons why it happens:
mhwmag.com
Yellow Corporation names Annlea Rumfola Chief Information Officer
Yellow Corporation announces the appointment of Annlea Rumfola as its new Chief Information Officer. She will oversee all information technology teams, systems, processes, and support functions at Yellow, reporting directly to CEO Darren Hawkins. Rumfola will step into the CIO role on Jan. 3, 2023. Current CIO Jason Ringgenberg is...
Zacks.com
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Provides Financial Guidance for 2023
KMI - Free Report) provided a glimpse of its financial guidance for 2023. For 2023, the leading midstream energy infrastructure provider expects to generate earnings of $1.12 per share, flat to its year-end 2022 estimate. Kinder Morgan anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $7.7 billion...
pgjonline.com
Pipeline Operator Kinder Morgan Forecasts Higher 2023 Betting on Strong Demand
(Reuters) — Kinder Morgan Inc. on Wednesday raised its adjusted core earnings outlook for 2023, as the U.S. pipeline operator bets on higher demand for transporting crude oil, gas-liquids and carbon dioxide. Demand for oil and gas has surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as sanctions against Moscow left...
kalkinemedia.com
Factbox-North American energy sector expects higher spending in 2023
(Reuters) - U.S. and Canadian oil and gas companies are expecting to spend more in 2023, compared with the current year, as inflation drives up costs of everything from raw materials to labor. Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron also raised their capital allocation toward their lower carbon businesses. Following...
Carvana Stock Plunges Amid Bankruptcy Chatter
CVNA stock – a pandemic darling – has lost 98% of its value in 2022 as the used-car dealer navigates a serious cash crunch.
Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Misses Market’s Expectations
Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, stock fell 4.13% (As on December 8, 11:36:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Adjusted EBITDA of $218.7 million, an increase of $7.4 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $211.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $149.3 million to $286.6 million. Adjusted free cash flow increased by $139.7 million to a single quarter record of $234.5 million. Total debt decreased by $309.5 million to $1,916.1 million. Net debt decreased by $332.0 million to $1,769.0 million. The Company’s leverage ratio decreased to 1.73x from 1.99x sequentially, which is below the targeted leverage ratio range of 2.0x – 2.5x, and from 2.49x in the prior year quarter.
