Whenever a company or an individual acts on a vision of the future, there are usually pessimists who say that because something is what it is now, it will always be that way. They are the ones who said the internet was a fad, that mobile connectivity wasn’t practical, then that bitcoin at $250 was laughable and unsustainable. These unimaginative people create an environment where it is difficult for companies to make bold decisions, even when they clearly see a trend in their own industry.

