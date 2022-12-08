Read full article on original website
Related
mhwmag.com
Yellow Corporation names Annlea Rumfola Chief Information Officer
Yellow Corporation announces the appointment of Annlea Rumfola as its new Chief Information Officer. She will oversee all information technology teams, systems, processes, and support functions at Yellow, reporting directly to CEO Darren Hawkins. Rumfola will step into the CIO role on Jan. 3, 2023. Current CIO Jason Ringgenberg is...
salestechstar.com
Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO
Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer. “Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies,” said...
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
salestechstar.com
Unanet to Accelerate Growth With Strategic Investment from Onex and Addition of Three New Board Members
Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions for government contractors (GovCons) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms, announced it has closed a new round of strategic financing from Onex Corporation. The investment will help Unanet accelerate its product innovation, go-to-market strategies, and plans for continued growth. Onex becomes the second major investor in Unanet, which is primarily funded by Baltimore and San Diego-based JMI Equity.
4-Star General Thomas Schwartz, USA, Retired, Joins AR-Enabled Work-Instruction Software Innovator, Taqtile, as Strategic Advisor
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Decorated 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, Ret., has joined Taqtile as a Strategic Advisor in Taqtile’s growing global defense business. General Schwartz will advise and support the evolution and adoption of the company’s trusted Manifest platform for use in the defense industry. Current usage of Manifest by military customers includes the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, the Royal Australian Navy, and other Allied defense forces, as well as OEMs and systems integrators around the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005204/en/ 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, retired, joins augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction software innovator, Taqtile, as a strategic advisor (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Zebra Technologies picks Bill Burns as next CEO
Zebra Technologies Corporation, the father or mother firm of autonomous cellular robotic maker Fetch Robotics, introduced that it might be making Invoice Burns, its present Chief Product and Options Officer, the brand new CEO of the corporate, and a member of the Zebra Board of Administrators. Burns will succeed Anders...
PayU Appoints Keren Ben Zvi as Head of Data
PayU has appointed Keren Ben Zvi as head of data of its global payment organization (GPO). The online payment service provider said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release that Ben Zvi would take the lead on further enhancing merchant insights and leveraging merchants’ payment data to support their business growth.
Mosaic Partners With Safe Security on Real-Time Cyber Risk Evaluation
HAMILTON, Bermuda & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Mosaic Insurance has launched a pioneering platform powered by California-based Safe Security to help underwriters evaluate cyber risk for brokers and insureds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005143/en/ From Left to Right: Liam Jones, Mosaic’s Head of Business Development, Yosha DeLong, Mosaic’s Global Head of Cyber, and Pankaj Goyal, Safe Security’s SVP of Cyberinsurance and Data Science. (Photo: Business Wire)
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chili's owner to part ways with supply chain chief Charlie Lousignont
Chili's and Maggiano's owner Brinker International is parting ways with Chief Supply Chain Officer Charlie Lousignont. The industry veteran has been with Brinker since 2014. He will remain on in an advisory role as Brinker transitions to new supply chain leadership and will leave by April 2, the company said Tuesday in an SEC filing.
Comments / 0