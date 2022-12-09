On Saturday, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard traveled down to the Bluegrass State to see the one of the Wolverines’ top targets next cycle in Travis Perry. The four-star point guard from Eddyville (KY.) Lyon County put on a huge performance in front of the Michigan headman as he led all scorers with 41 points and helped his team pick up a big win.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO