KCRG.com
Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K
Univ. of Iowa responds to reports of man with gun near campus. The University of Iowa sent out an alert Monday afternoon warning students to avoid the area of the Court Street ramp.
KCRG.com
Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion
Marengo's local hospital was thrown into an emergency situation after an explosion and fire created a mass casualty situation.
Sioux City Journal
Video: Building crash, Waterloo, Iowa Dec. 12, 2022
One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
KCRG.com
Program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff’s deputies as paramedics
Univ. of Iowa responds to reports of man with gun near campus. The University of Iowa sent out an alert Monday afternoon warning students to avoid the area of the Court Street ramp.
KCRG.com
Wahl sparks Wisconsin to 78-75 victory over Iowa in overtime
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking to recruit more officers. KCRG-TV9's Danielle Davis talked to the Cedar Rapids Police Department about what it is looking for in an ideal candidate as it looks to recruit more officers.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Police Department
Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K. Replacing damaged gear from fighting a fire after a plant explosion in Marengo could cost around $80,000. Program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff's deputies as paramedics. A pilot program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff's deputies as paramedics.
KBUR
Cedar Rapids man cited after single vehicle accident in Keokuk
Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Police Department has cited a Cedar Rapids man following a single-vehicle accident. The Daily Gate City reports that, on Thursday, December 8th, 30-year-old Dakota Lee Rogers of Cedar Rapids was driving a pickup truck northbound in the 200 block of Carbide Lane. Rogers then blacked out...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
KCRG.com
Damages fighting C6-Zero fire could cost Marengo Fire Department $80,000
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marengo Fire Department is taking stock after the explosion at a shingle recycling plant Thursday that injured at least 10 people. Mark Swift, treasurer for the Fire Department and firefighter since 1986, said, “I’ve never been to a fire like this and never been that long at a fire scene.”
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa responds to reports of man with gun near campus
Marengo's local hospital was thrown into an emergency situation after an explosion and fire created a mass casualty situation.
KCRG.com
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Marengo community reacts to plant explosion
From Willis to Winter, the culture continues for the undefeated Wartburg Knights. COVID cases are steady and RSV has dropped.
KCRG.com
Drone video of Marengo plant fire
A large fire engulfed a southwest Cedar Rapids building, containing offices and residential space. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall reports on the latest. Documents filed in court are giving us a clearer picture of what might have happened to a missing Fort Dodge newborn.
KCRG.com
Waterloo school district to hold hearing over plans for new park
Cedar Rapids doctor explains why balance is so important to our health. Balance is important to stay upright, maintain equilibrium, and to see movement.
KCRG.com
Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:00 p.m., Iowa City Police responded to a welfare check at the Court Street Parking Ramp bus depot. Information received by police indicated that a man was possibly armed and that a woman and children were involved. The University of Iowa then sent out an alert warning students to avoid the area.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
Univ. of Iowa responds to reports of man with gun near campus. The University of Iowa sent out an alert Monday afternoon warning students to avoid the area of the Court Street ramp.
KCRG.com
Leaders estimate up to $12,000 in equipment stolen from Cedar Rapids waterskiing club
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders of the Five Seasons Ski Team said someone stole $10,000 to $12,000 worth of sound equipment from the team’s trailers. Ryan Furnish, the president of the team, is the one who discovered the theft on Thursday. Amps, speakers, microphones, and other pieces of the sound system for the show were gone.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids doctor explains why balance is so important to our health
Univ. of Iowa responds to reports of man with gun near campus. The University of Iowa sent out an alert Monday afternoon warning students to avoid the area of the Court Street ramp.
kchanews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man
A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
