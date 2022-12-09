ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

KCRG.com

Wahl sparks Wisconsin to 78-75 victory over Iowa in overtime

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking to recruit more officers. KCRG-TV9's Danielle Davis talked to the Cedar Rapids Police Department about what it is looking for in an ideal candidate as it looks to recruit more officers. Waterloo school district to hold hearing over plans for new park. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Video: Building crash, Waterloo, Iowa Dec. 12, 2022

One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Fifth teenager pleads guilty in shooting near Iowa school. Ten teenagers were charged in the shooting that happened March 7 outside Des Moines’ East...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota

At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Basketball Coach Becomes Winningest Coach in Big 10 History

The University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame holds 3 floors of Hawkeye greatness. You'll find hall-of-fame football players, baseball players, field hockey stars, golfers, soccer players, baseball coaches, and even a Director of Physical Education inductee. According to the Hawkeye Sports Hall of Fame, there are 214 inductees (if...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Keagan Johnson, former Iowa WR, announces Power 5 transfer destination

A former Iowa WR has announced who his next team will be. Keagan Johnson took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to announce his decision to transfer to Kansas State. Johnson was a 4-star recruit out of Bellevue, Nebraska in the class of 2021. Johnson was the 3rd-best prospect in Nebraska and had offers from Iowa State and Kansas State, among others.
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Kunc scores 21, No. 20 Iowa St uses big run, tops McNeese St.

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points and No. 20 Iowa State broke away in the second half to beat McNeese State 77-40. Jaren Holmes added 17 points and Gabe Kalscheur had 15 for the Cyclones, who are 8-2. Ahead 33-24 at the break, Iowa State scored the...
AMES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football announces team awards following 2022 season

Iowa football is heading to a bowl game after finishing the regular season at 7-5. The team announced some team awards for multiple players on Sunday per The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman. Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta are now officially team captains as well as team MVP’s. Campbell has 115...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
IOWA CITY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

More Frank and Lynn on race

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Any tidbit related to Muscatine’s equal-rights pioneer Alexander Clark gets my attention, so one phrase was all it took to start me researching “George Jones, who cultivates A. Clark’s farm on the Island.” (Muscatine Journal, August 22, 1879)
MUSCATINE, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Ayala Wins 125 Title at UNI Open

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – — Drake Ayala won the 125-pound bracket to highlight the University of Iowa wrestling team’s day on Saturday at the UNI Open at the UNI-Dome. The Hawkeyes had four wrestlers post top three finishes in the tournament. Ayala, who was making his season...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Univ. of Iowa responds to reports of man with gun near campus. The University of Iowa sent out an alert Monday afternoon warning students to avoid the area of the Court Street ramp. Project Holiday to serve 1300 households. Updated: 4 hours ago. Project Holiday is in its 35th year.
IOWA CITY, IA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Iowa City 2023

Known for its liberal attitude, rich pioneer history, eclectic art and music scenes, academic and cultural appeal, local breweries, traditional German food offerings, and abundant recreations, Iowa City is an outstanding destination for a laid-back vacation full of exploration. Discover prehistoric stone tools at the University of Iowa Museum of...
IOWA CITY, IA

