Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCRG.com
Wahl sparks Wisconsin to 78-75 victory over Iowa in overtime
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking to recruit more officers. KCRG-TV9's Danielle Davis talked to the Cedar Rapids Police Department about what it is looking for in an ideal candidate as it looks to recruit more officers. Waterloo school district to hold hearing over plans for new park. Updated:...
Iowa flips Cedar Rapids Xavier DB Aidan McDermott from South Dakota State, will walk-on with the Hawkeyes
News: Cedar Rapids Xavier 2023 athlete Aidan McDermott announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday as a preferred walk-on. McDermott was committed to South Dakota State on scholarship and also had an offer from Northern Iowa, but McDermott decided he wanted to be a Hawkeye. Iowa sees McDermott...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa basketball picked up its second loss in three games on Sunday as the Hawkeyes fell to Wisconsin, 78-75, in Iowa City in the Big Ten season opener for Fran McCaffery's bunch. The Hawkeyes are now 7-3 on the season and are 0-1 in Big Ten play. Here is what...
Sioux City Journal
Video: Building crash, Waterloo, Iowa Dec. 12, 2022
One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Fifth teenager pleads guilty in shooting near Iowa school. Ten teenagers were charged in the shooting that happened March 7 outside Des Moines’ East...
KCRG.com
Linn-Mar girls and Xavier boys win, plus West High sweeps on the road
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday night hoops saw great contests in North Liberty and Cedar Rapids. The Linn-Mar girls hosted defending state champions Xavier and beat the Saints 57-45. The Saints split the doubleheader after a 63-50 win over Linn-Mar. West High took the bus to North Liberty had...
KCRG.com
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
Iowa Basketball Coach Becomes Winningest Coach in Big 10 History
The University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame holds 3 floors of Hawkeye greatness. You'll find hall-of-fame football players, baseball players, field hockey stars, golfers, soccer players, baseball coaches, and even a Director of Physical Education inductee. According to the Hawkeye Sports Hall of Fame, there are 214 inductees (if...
saturdaytradition.com
Keagan Johnson, former Iowa WR, announces Power 5 transfer destination
A former Iowa WR has announced who his next team will be. Keagan Johnson took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to announce his decision to transfer to Kansas State. Johnson was a 4-star recruit out of Bellevue, Nebraska in the class of 2021. Johnson was the 3rd-best prospect in Nebraska and had offers from Iowa State and Kansas State, among others.
saturdaytradition.com
Kris Murray playing status revealed ahead of B1G showdown against Wisconsin
Iowa faces off against Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. in Iowa City. Both teams are on the cusp of being ranked and have had strong starts to the season, with Iowa sitting at a comfortable 7-2 on the year. A big reason why is junior forward Kris Murray, who played the...
KCRG.com
Kunc scores 21, No. 20 Iowa St uses big run, tops McNeese St.
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points and No. 20 Iowa State broke away in the second half to beat McNeese State 77-40. Jaren Holmes added 17 points and Gabe Kalscheur had 15 for the Cyclones, who are 8-2. Ahead 33-24 at the break, Iowa State scored the...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football announces team awards following 2022 season
Iowa football is heading to a bowl game after finishing the regular season at 7-5. The team announced some team awards for multiple players on Sunday per The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman. Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta are now officially team captains as well as team MVP’s. Campbell has 115...
Fran McCaffery Had a Hilarious Silent Freakout After Getting T'd Up Against Wisconsin
VIDEO: Fran McCaffery freakout against referees versus Wisconsin.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
bleedingheartland.com
More Frank and Lynn on race
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Any tidbit related to Muscatine’s equal-rights pioneer Alexander Clark gets my attention, so one phrase was all it took to start me researching “George Jones, who cultivates A. Clark’s farm on the Island.” (Muscatine Journal, August 22, 1879)
hawkeyesports.com
Ayala Wins 125 Title at UNI Open
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – — Drake Ayala won the 125-pound bracket to highlight the University of Iowa wrestling team’s day on Saturday at the UNI Open at the UNI-Dome. The Hawkeyes had four wrestlers post top three finishes in the tournament. Ayala, who was making his season...
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Clear Lake wins Class IV Jazz; OA-BCIG, Aplington-Parkersburg both finish 3rd and Denver is 8th in Class III at state meet
Clear Lake won the state title in Class IV Jazz, OA-BCIG finished third in the division, Aplington-Parkersburg placed third in Class III Jazz and Denver was eighth in that class Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Clear Lake...
KCRG.com
Program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff’s deputies as paramedics
Univ. of Iowa responds to reports of man with gun near campus. The University of Iowa sent out an alert Monday afternoon warning students to avoid the area of the Court Street ramp. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Des Moines Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
Univ. of Iowa responds to reports of man with gun near campus. The University of Iowa sent out an alert Monday afternoon warning students to avoid the area of the Court Street ramp. Project Holiday to serve 1300 households. Updated: 4 hours ago. Project Holiday is in its 35th year.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Iowa City 2023
Known for its liberal attitude, rich pioneer history, eclectic art and music scenes, academic and cultural appeal, local breweries, traditional German food offerings, and abundant recreations, Iowa City is an outstanding destination for a laid-back vacation full of exploration. Discover prehistoric stone tools at the University of Iowa Museum of...
Comments / 0