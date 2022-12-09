10 things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of December 9, 2022 include The Light Park- San Antonio, Grinchmas Fest!, and more!

Read full article on original website
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to KnowTom HandyTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of December 12, 2022 include 5th Annual Holiday Market, Holi-dine on the River Walk Culinary Tour, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of December 12 include 5th Annual Holiday Market, Holi-dine on the River Walk Culinary Tour, Charcuterie Classes By Tim The Girl Catering, Beyond Limits: Winter Wonderland, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 – Guide to drive thru Christmas lights in SA
Looking for ways to enjoy the holiday season? The Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 show is just what you’re looking for!. This fun and exciting drive thru light show experience is immersive and will leave you spellbound! For nearly one mile, thousands of lights twinkle, glitter, and dance as you slowly drive through.
Only in San Antonio Will You Find a Big Red Drinking Santa
There are so many things that are just San Antonio such as waiting for a table at Mi Tierra for two hours, the best barbacoa and big red, and a dancing Elvis that could be found in Market Square, may he rest in peace. We might just have to add this one to the list. A mural popped up in downtown San Antonio depicted a Santa Clause enjoying a Big Red.
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
Texas cafe ranked among best hot chocolate spots across the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sooner or later the temperatures in Texas will catch up with the holiday season and one of the best things to do on a cold night is enjoy some hot chocolate with friends or family. We all know that it’s easy to make some decent hot...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, December 12, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the experts from The Rustic Brush Hollywood Park show you how to DIY your holiday decorations. Plus, we trim the tree with ornaments that have San Antonio flair. The folks from Karolina’s Antiques show us how!. Then, help turn your home...
4 San Antonio spots land on Yelp's Top 20 Holiday Lights in Texas for 2022
Six spots in the San Antonio-area made the statewide list, according to Yelp
San Antonio's H-E-B will surprise 10 local nonprofits with $1,000 each as part of annual event
Those interested can join a team of H-E-B partners as they caravan throughout San Antonio to make the surprise donations.
Guess the rent of this luxury San Antonio apartment near Stone Oak
How much does it cost to live in the Stone Oak area?
5 things to know about San Antonio panaderia's most popular cookies
What's your favorite type of polvoron?
thetexastasty.com
Best Restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
19 San Antonio TV news stories you might've missed in 2022
It's been a whirlwind year.
Hispanic Elvis to Uvalde: San Antonio's most impactful news stories in 2022
Let's take a look back at 2022.
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
KSAT 12
So it begins: Mountain cedar season returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It’s here! Friday morning brought our first recording of mountain cedar to the pollen count this season. So perhaps your eyes are feeling a bit itchy? Maybe your throat is sore? Sinuses stuffed up?. No matter how you feel it, many of us will battle...
El Remedio's brick-and-mortar restaurant is finally open in San Antonio
The birria bosses are open for business.
San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city
SAPD officials said they have found "no factual basis on these claims."
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
