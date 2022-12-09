Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman has been on many fans' minds in recent years, with fans eager to see him reprise his role in DC's ever-evolving live-action universe. Earlier this fall, fans got an inkling of what could ultimately be in the cards, with Superman appearing with great fanfare in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. There's been a lot of scuttlebutt around exactly how Cavill's cameo in Black Adam came to be, with star and producer Dwayne Johnson indicating that he championed the return in spite of former DC Films exec Walter Hamada. A new deep dive from The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter adds even more context to that ordeal, revealing that Hamada had his own aspirations to bring Cavill back as Superman — and in a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie, no less.

