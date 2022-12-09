Read full article on original website
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Charlize Theron Addresses Issues On The Set Of George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road, And Why She Still Wanted To Return For Furiosa
Charlize Theron had a rough go during the production of Mad Max: Fury Road, but she still wanted another shot at Furiosa.
murphysmultiverse.com
Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
She Played Ginny Weasley In 'Harry Potter' - See What Bonnie Wright Is Up To Now At 31
Bonnie Wright is best known as an English actress and filmmaker. Although she has not been in the movie industry for as long as some of her colleagues, Bonnie has achieved quite a lot. The Hollywood star has bagged roles in several productions like Operation Christmas List, Who Killed Nelson Nutmeg?, Geography of the Hapless Heart, A Christmas Carol, and many others.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Harrison Ford defends his family, ranch from Timothy Dalton in '1923' trailer
Paramount+ released its first full-length trailer for its "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923," on Sunday.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
Wonder Woman 3 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)
Gal Gadot said earlier this week that she "can't wait" to share the "next chapter" of her Wonder Woman character with fans The future of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman seems to be in jeopardy as multiple outlets report that new DC Studios leadership decided not to move forward with the character's third standalone film. In October, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were announced as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, formerly known as DC Films. As they steer...
Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
tvinsider.com
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Collider
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
Vice
Every Brendan Fraser movie, ranked
Ask any millennial, maybe even the odd Gen Z, about Brendan Fraser — the chances are they’ll reference his iconic performance as adventuring rascal Rick O’Connell in The Mummy trilogy, or perhaps his starring role in Looney Tunes: Back in Action. Brendan — a beloved actor with an acute sense of comic timing — has been through the wringer in Hollywood since his rise to fame in the 90s, but his starring role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale (in which he plays a morbidly obese man attempting to reconnect with his teenage daughter) might just net him the Academy Award he deserves.
Collider
Gal Gadot Teases 'Wonder Woman's Next Chapter
To celebrate the ninth anniversary of her casting as Diana Prince, and her tenure as DC's superhero Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot has taken to Instagram to post an emotional message to fans to thank them for their support over that tenure, while teasing the future of the warrior from Themyscira.
ComicBook
Planned DC Crisis Movie Would Have Starred Henry Cavill's Superman
Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman has been on many fans' minds in recent years, with fans eager to see him reprise his role in DC's ever-evolving live-action universe. Earlier this fall, fans got an inkling of what could ultimately be in the cards, with Superman appearing with great fanfare in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. There's been a lot of scuttlebutt around exactly how Cavill's cameo in Black Adam came to be, with star and producer Dwayne Johnson indicating that he championed the return in spite of former DC Films exec Walter Hamada. A new deep dive from The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter adds even more context to that ordeal, revealing that Hamada had his own aspirations to bring Cavill back as Superman — and in a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie, no less.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Collider
Gal Gadot-Led 'Wonder Woman 3' Reportedly Not Moving Forward at Warner Bros.
The Lasso of Truth has run short on this one. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman 3 is reportedly no longer moving forward at DC Studios. Patty Jenkins, who directed the first two installments, would have returned alongside star Gal Gadot for the third entry in the franchise. At the moment, the cause of the cancellation is being attributed to the sequel not aligning with the new blueprint being set by co-chairs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran.
startattle.com
Detective Knight: Redemption (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Bruce Willis, Lochlyn Munro
In custody in New York, Detective James Knight finds himself in the middle of a jailbreak led by The Christmas B–ber, a brutal fanatic whose Santa Claus disciples are terrorizing the city. Startattle.com – Christmas Knight movie. With the promised return of his badge in exchange for taking...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Ghostbuster: Afterlife’ Sequel Lands Director; Jason Reitman Returns to Co-Write
Earlier this year, Sony slated a sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife for a December 20, 2023 release. Right on time, the studio has now found a director for the film in Oscar nominee Gil Kenan. Afterlife director Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan created the franchise with 1984’s Ghostbusters, will produce and co-write the sequel with Kenan, who also shared script duties for the first film.
ComicBook
Matt Reeves' The Batman Universe Gets Surprising Update About Its Future
Huge updates about the future of the DC Universe on the big screen have dropped tonight and among them is news on Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise and spinoffs. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that even though multiple movies are seemingly being cancelled and plans are in flux for the return of some characters (Henry Cavill's Superman for example doesn't seem as confirmed as it did before), the movies and TV spinoffs from Matt Reeves' movie are safe. According to the trade, this corner of the DCU on film is one that James Gunn and Peter Safran seem "likely not to touch." So for the time being, it's all safe.
