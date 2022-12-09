Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings' Carrington Wiggins earns 2nd straight GNAC honor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Carrington Wiggins earned his second straight Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week award Monday. Wiggins averaged 22 points per game in a 1-1 week for the Yellowjackets. He led the team in scoring in both games,...
406mtsports.com
MSU Billings women score a season-high 91 points in blowout win over MSU-Northern
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team posted a season-high in points as the Yellowjackets toppled Montana State-Northern 91-43 in women's basketball Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium. Aspen Giese and Skylar Patton each had 13 points for MSUB (10-1). The Skylights, who fell to 4-5 overall, were led...
406mtsports.com
Rocky men's hoops survives MSU Billings' rally, evens up season rivalry series in OT
BILLINGS — Double-digit leads with less than five minutes to go usually don't turn into overtime games very often. But Rocky Mountain College men's basketball — up by as much as 13 points with just 4:26 remaining in regulation — found itself in that exact position at the hands of Montana State Billings and was dared to respond.
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Billings Skyview girls route Missoula Big Sky
Defending Class AA girls basketball state champion Billings Skyview looks formidable again. The Falcons blew out Missoula Big Sky on Saturday afternoon at home. Watch the highlights in the video above.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Big Sky boys, girls sweep Billings Senior to get first wins for new coaches
BILLINGS — Remember every first. That was the text message former Missoula Big Sky boys basketball coach Ryan Hansen sent Eagles’ new coach Zach Murphy before tryouts began this season. Murphy had been an assistant on Hansen’s bench, including last season when Big Sky placed third at the...
406mtsports.com
Billings West boys have imperfect perfect weekend; Missoula Sentinel girls rebound after loss
BILLINGS — The Billings West boys basketball team defeated Missoula Sentinel Saturday afternoon at the West High gym to run their season-opening weekend to 2-0. That’s a good way to start a new season, for sure, but it wasn’t a perfect weekend to Golden Bears coach Kelly Darragh.
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Lodge Grass guys, Huntley Project girls roll at Class B Tipoff
LOCKWOOD — The Lodge Grass guys and Huntley Project girls picked up blowout victories on Saturday evening in Lockwood at the Class B Tipoff tournament. Watch the highlights in the video above.
406mtsports.com
Kalispell Flathead defeats Billings West to win Mining City Duals
BUTTE – The intensity level seemed to go up a few notches for the second day of the Mining City Duals. With pool play completed on Friday, the top 12 teams advanced to the championship bracket to compete for first place. When the mats cleared after two long days...
Worden, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school swimming results
Girls team scores: Billings West 240, Billings Central 230, Billings Skyview 198, Bozeman 152, Bozeman Gallatin 108, Billings Senior 107, Hardin 103, Havre 80. Boys team scores: Billings Central 211.5, Billings West 202, Bozeman 201, Bozeman Gallatin 165, Billings Skyview 141.5, Havre 108, Hardin 61, Billings Senior 55. Girls 200...
D-Bat still awaiting reopening after driver crashed through front doors
Last year, a truck smashed through the front doors of D-Bat Baseball and Softball Academy at Rimrock Mall, and the business has still not been able to reopen its doors.
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presents at All American Indian Shootout
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presented during a halftime show at the All American Indian Shootout on Friday and Saturday, with a message directed at empowering Native athletes.
Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?
If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy week ahead
Heavy snowfall at times possible today through tonight in Billings. Blowing snow and low visibility likely at times so use caution while driving.
KPVI Newschannel 6
West High one of several Montana schools threatened Friday
West High School was one of many Montana high schools on a hard lockdown Friday morning following a shooting threat. Law enforcement in at least six school districts alerted parents to threats, and as of Friday afternoon all appeared to be hoaxes. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called...
KULR8
Billings photographer living out her dream working for National Finals Rodeo
Pro Rodeo selects just four photographers to work during the 10 rounds of the NFR in Las Vegas. One of those is Billings photographer, Hailey Rae.
alternativemissoula.com
What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?
Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Billings West High School targeted in statewide swatting attempt
The Anti-Defamation League defines swatting as "The deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response".
