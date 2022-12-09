Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowGreysonNew York City, NY
Related
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
longisland.com
Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY
Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
Long Island basketball player alive after collapsing thanks to CPR-trained coaches
"I wasn't down for the count yet," 17-year-old basketball player P.J. Kellachan said just days after collapsing during practice.
onlyinbridgeport.com
The Embers Of Brasa Pub And Restaurant Fuel Dining And Diversity
The best things in life are organic. Do something by design and the smell of expectation permeates the process. So when OIB friend Steve Auerbach, resident cuisine aficionado, recommended a visit to Brasa Pub & Restaurant, a Portuguese eatery at the corner of Madison and Robin, I stopped in Saturday afternoon for lunch, the World Cup and an unexpected pleasure. This place is fire, the very translation of its title.
njcugothicknights.com
Henry, Guerrero Claim First Place at Nassau Open
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — The New Jersey City University women's wrestling team, ranked #16 in the most recent National Wrestling Coaches Associations (NWCA) NCAA Coaches Ranking, dominated at the Nassau Open on Sunday, Dec. 11. Junior co-captains Naomi Henry (Brooklyn, N.Y./Wingate) and Sandy Guerrero (West Orange, N.J./West Orange) each captured their individual weight class titles.
Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds
ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
Shelton family developed “Ornament Anchor” and turned it into major success
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever seen your favorite Christmas tree ornament fall off the tree, breaking into tiny pieces? Many of us have, and that is why the Naqvi family in Shelton invented the “ornament anchor,” to get rid of the problem altogether. Two brothers came up with the idea while they were […]
Northport holds annual Polar Plunge to raise money for the Special Olympics
Northport is holding its annual Polar Plunge today to raise funds for the Special Olympics of New York.
Shop With a ‘Hippie’ Vibe Opens in Halesite
A new shop with a Hawaiian vibe by way of Fire Island has opened in Halesite. Lynnette and Peter Vitali opened Hanalei and Kula’s, last week at 74 New York Ave. , their second store. The first shop operates in Ocean Beach on Fire Island. Read More ...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
rocklandreport.com
Pearl River Football Coach Rob Gallagher Passes Away
It is with deep sadness we report the passing of Pearl River High School Football Coach Rob Gallagher. Rob Gallagher recently suffered a massive heart attack. He is a beloved father, coach and teacher. The Gallaghers are a great Pearl River family. They also have ties in the South Orangetown community, where Rob was a coach before coming to PR football, and Denise is a teacher and coach.
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
You Are Not allowed to Warm Up Your Car In New York! Really?
Notice anything different this morning? It's quite a bit colder here in the Capital Region than it has been recently. Before walking the dog I started the car and let it run. I wanted it to be nice and warm when I was ready to head to work. Little did I know I was breaking the law.
QSR Web
Checkers reopens 1st of 4 updated units on Long Island
Checkers has reopened its restaurant in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York after an extensive upgraded design. The opening marks the first of four re-openings of upgraded restaurants taking place across Long Island, according to a press release. The Lake Ronkonkoma unit is owned by franchisees Manjit Singh and Paramjit Josan and...
mhsphoenix.com
Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About
Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
ctbites.com
Neil’s On Wheels Serves Up Tasty Smash Burgers and Chicken Sandwiches in Greenwich
Cruise down the more residential part of Glenville Road in Greenwich and if it’s the right day, you’ll run into a cutoff where Neil Moore parks his food truck. If you don’t blow right by it, park your car. Do it. Right now. It’s where you’ll find...
therealdeal.com
Developer trying to bring 45 condos to Westhampton Beach
Westhampton Beach could get 45 new condo units — seven of them affordable — but only if the village board sides with the developer over residents opposing the project. WH Equity Group proposed the homes for eight acres north of Montauk Highway between Depot Road and Old Riverhead Road, 27East reported. The local planning board granted preliminary approval, but the village trustees could reduce the number of units or otherwise amend the plan.
Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Parts Of Region As Storm System Moves In
Projected snowfall totals have increased for parts of the region as a storm system moves through the Northeast on Sunday, Dec. 11 with up to a half-foot of accumulation possible in some interior areas in New York and Connecticut mainly north of Interstate 84. The latest projected accumulation totals are...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Massive fire consumes Ossining home
A massive fire consumed a home Sunday afternoon at 4 State Street in Ossining.
Comments / 0