longisland.com

Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
WEST ISLIP, NY
onlyinbridgeport.com

The Embers Of Brasa Pub And Restaurant Fuel Dining And Diversity

The best things in life are organic. Do something by design and the smell of expectation permeates the process. So when OIB friend Steve Auerbach, resident cuisine aficionado, recommended a visit to Brasa Pub & Restaurant, a Portuguese eatery at the corner of Madison and Robin, I stopped in Saturday afternoon for lunch, the World Cup and an unexpected pleasure. This place is fire, the very translation of its title.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
njcugothicknights.com

Henry, Guerrero Claim First Place at Nassau Open

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — The New Jersey City University women's wrestling team, ranked #16 in the most recent National Wrestling Coaches Associations (NWCA) NCAA Coaches Ranking, dominated at the Nassau Open on Sunday, Dec. 11. Junior co-captains Naomi Henry (Brooklyn, N.Y./Wingate) and Sandy Guerrero (West Orange, N.J./West Orange) each captured their individual weight class titles.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
HuntingtonNow

Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds

ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
rocklandreport.com

Pearl River Football Coach Rob Gallagher Passes Away

It is with deep sadness we report the passing of Pearl River High School Football Coach Rob Gallagher. Rob Gallagher recently suffered a massive heart attack. He is a beloved father, coach and teacher. The Gallaghers are a great Pearl River family. They also have ties in the South Orangetown community, where Rob was a coach before coming to PR football, and Denise is a teacher and coach.
PEARL RIVER, NY
QSR Web

Checkers reopens 1st of 4 updated units on Long Island

Checkers has reopened its restaurant in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York after an extensive upgraded design. The opening marks the first of four re-openings of upgraded restaurants taking place across Long Island, according to a press release. The Lake Ronkonkoma unit is owned by franchisees Manjit Singh and Paramjit Josan and...
LAKE RONKONKOMA, NY
mhsphoenix.com

Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About

Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Developer trying to bring 45 condos to Westhampton Beach

Westhampton Beach could get 45 new condo units — seven of them affordable — but only if the village board sides with the developer over residents opposing the project. WH Equity Group proposed the homes for eight acres north of Montauk Highway between Depot Road and Old Riverhead Road, 27East reported. The local planning board granted preliminary approval, but the village trustees could reduce the number of units or otherwise amend the plan.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY

