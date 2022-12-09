Bowie fights through finger injury, helping Poky hold off Highland for 50-44 win

Julian Bowie looked at Joe Green and shook his head, declining to come out of the game. He held his right hand with his left. Pocatello was down in the third quarter, trying to make up a deficit against Highland, and the Thunder were having trouble scoring. Only problem: Their best scorer was in pain, his shooting hand’s index finger swelling and turning purple.

“I just gotta be with my brothers all the way,” Bowie said, moments after scoring 10 in the fourth quarter, helping Poky polish off a 50-44 win over Highland. “Injuries aren’t gonna stop me. A hand injury isn’t gonna stop me from going out.”

Bowie, who hurt his hand in the opening minutes of Tuesday’s game against Blackfoot, labored for much of this game. He scored just two points in the third quarter, both on free throws, letting the offense flow through his teammates. He made a couple uncharacteristic mistakes, throwing the ball away for turnovers. Even a bad doctor could tell what was going on: The pain was getting to Bowie.

So all he did in the fourth was, well, be himself. He scored three baskets on six shots, one a steal and breakaway layup, one a mid-range jumper, another an and-one to take a 47-42 lead with two minutes left. He did miss one free throw, but he made the one that mattered, extending the Thunder’s lead to four with 23 seconds left — icing their fifth straight win to open the season.

“He was grinding,” Poky coach Joe Green said. “He was obviously in a little bit of pain but he found a way to score when the ball wasn’t going through the net on his jumper. He’s crashing the boards, getting steals. I was really proud of his effort to grind it out and just be a leader and get us a W.”

For the Thunder, who are 5-0 for the first time in so long Green couldn’t remember, this amounts to their finest win so far this winter. They followed three blowout wins over Boise-area teams, winning those games by an average of 32 points, with a 73-62 win over Blackfoot on Tuesday. They were never tested in those games, they said, and besides, Bowie tallied a career-high 37 points in that win over the Broncos — so everyone involved figured his finger would be OK.

Clearly that is no longer the case. Bowie said he plans to visit a doctor this week for his finger, which he and others think is sprained. On Thursday, it bothered him enough to keep him out of the offense for stretches. The Thunder beat the Rams, in large part, because they got key baskets from Bowie’s teammates: Senior Mason Zweigart hit three mid-range shots in the second half. Transfer center Gage Ontiveros banked in a short bucket. Parker Smith scored too.

More importantly, though, Poky outscored Highland 27-15 in the second half by doing two things: Rebounding and defending.

“A bunch of their points were coming off of free throws, but a bunch were coming off second-chance points,” Green said. “The second-chance points were killing us. We boxed out a little bit better, made a few adjustments and the kids kinda just manned up and found a way to win.”

“We just had to get stronger,” Bowie added. “A lot of their points came from the boards in the first half. They had nine offensive rebounds, which will get you the lead in a basketball game.”

The Thunder’s defense keyed everything. The receipt came in the numbers. In the first half, the Rams shot 45% from the floor. In the second, they shot 23%. In the first half, Highland lost four turnovers. In the second, the visitors coughed up eight. Also in the first half, forward Jayden Wright tallied 14 points, opening five straight makes. In the second stanza, Wright posted just two points — both on free throws.

“We tried to throw different bodies. We tried to throw bigger bodies at him in the second half, and I think that helped,” Green said. “But he’s tough. Sometimes he’s just gonna hit big shots. He’s so good. I really like him.”

The concerning news for Poky is this: Bowie is worried about his finger. “It’s not looking too good,” he said. The better news is this: In this win, the Thunder proved they can win while their star player nurses an injury. Their next opportunity to do so is on Saturday, when Pocatello visits Idaho Falls.

“It’s gonna be good for us down the road,” Bowie said, “to get a close game on our hands.”