Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg today announced the indictment of BRIAN MELECIO, 24, for pistol-whipping a street vendor with a loaded gun and punching an NYPD officer after being kicked out of the Times Square Dave & Buster’s. MELECIO is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with two counts of Assault in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.[[1]]

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO