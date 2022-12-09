Read full article on original website
Governor appoints Cape Girardeau man to Missouri Seismic Safety Commission
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A disaster preparedness coordinator with a fire department in southeast Missouri has been appointed to the Missouri Seismic Safety Commission. Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced the appointment of James Watkins of Cape Girardeau to that commission. Parson's office says Watkins is the coordinator of...
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Marshall County Dec. 10
Governor orders flags to half-staff in memory of Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all state of Illinois facilities until sundown on Dec. 19 in remembrance of state Sen. Scott Bennett, who died Thursday at the age of 45. Bennett's wife, Stacy, announced his passing on Friday, saying he had died...
Sign language interpreter from Paducah appointed to serve on state board
PADUCAH — A sign language interpreter from Paducah has been named to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Edie Ryan lives in Paducah, but she works as a sign language interpreter for Muhlenberg County Schools. Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Friday announced that...
