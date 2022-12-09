ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Governor appoints Cape Girardeau man to Missouri Seismic Safety Commission

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A disaster preparedness coordinator with a fire department in southeast Missouri has been appointed to the Missouri Seismic Safety Commission. Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced the appointment of James Watkins of Cape Girardeau to that commission. Parson's office says Watkins is the coordinator of...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
KENTUCKY STATE
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Marshall County Dec. 10

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Sign language interpreter from Paducah appointed to serve on state board

PADUCAH — A sign language interpreter from Paducah has been named to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Edie Ryan lives in Paducah, but she works as a sign language interpreter for Muhlenberg County Schools. Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Friday announced that...
PADUCAH, KY

