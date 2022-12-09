The results of a 14-month congressional investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder are in—and they don’t look too good for the billionaire. In a 79-page report by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, committee members reported that Snyder “obstructed” their investigation by running a counter, “shadow investigation,” sending private investigators to follow former employees, and even threatening to send one after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The House committee accused the league of not taking action to stop the alleged interference, despite being aware of it. Testifying remotely in July, Snyder “failed to provide full and complete testimony,” according to the report, claiming he didn’t know or couldn’t recall enough information to answer committee members’ questions more than 100 times. The Democrat-led panel also found that Snyder did not inform the NFL commissioner in 2009 of sexual assault allegations against him by a female employee, allegations that led to the team paying out $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement. Read it at The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO